WWE News Roundup - Major superstar was ready to quit wrestling and "felt like a failure", Latest on Roman Reigns, Dominik Mysterio & Liv Morgan kiss

Welcome to the WWE News Roundup for June 1, 2025. In today's edition, we'll look at topics about Roman Reigns and Liv Morgan. Plus, the popular star who almost quit wrestling, and JBL's controversial promo. Let's get started:

#4. WWE legend JBL buries Mexico

John Bradshaw Layfield spoke in character during his recent appearance at Noches De Lucha Libre AAA on May 31. While he was there to support Alberto El Patron, JBL also had the following to say about Mexico:

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

"I hate coming to this third world s**thole that you call Mexico. You bunch of damn idiots. You're the reason America had to build a wall."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Alberto El Patron lost the AAA Mega Championship to El Hijo del Vikingo during the show. As a result, Vikingo will now defend the title against Chad Gable at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide on June 7.

#3. Latest update on Roman Reigns

Fans of Roman Reigns have something to look forward to as his WWE absence continues. The Pickup, a film starring Eddie Murphy, Pete Davidson, and Keke Palmer, is set to release on August 6 on Amazon Prime Video. Reigns has a small role in the movie.

The news comes after it was reported that the OTC was reportedly in talks to star as Akuma, a red-haired antagonist, in the live-action Street Fighter film. Meanwhile, as far as his WWE run goes, Roman Reigns has unfinished business with Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins.

Rollins recently qualified for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. Could Reigns return and cost him the MITB contract on June 7? It remains to be seen.

#2. R-Truth almost quit professional wrestling

Although he eventually became a major WWE Superstar, R-Truth has explained why he wanted to quit wrestling initially. The wrestling veteran signed a developmental contract with the company in 1999 and was told that he would spend around six months in Memphis Championship Wrestling before a potential call-up.

However, his journey almost ended in Memphis due to personal issues. Speaking on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, R-Truth disclosed that he "felt like a failure" at the time:

"I'm in Memphis training, training, training. Six months came. Seven months came, nothing. I was having issues at home, I was discouraged. I felt like a failure. I felt like I was ready to quit. I wasn't going back to the streets. I didn't know what I was going back to. So I know what it feels like to not know what you want to do or what you're going to do, but you want to do something. I did my last show there. My contract was up too."

Just when R-Truth was about to quit wrestling, a meeting with Road Dogg changed everything. The WWE Hall of Famer wanted Truth to become his tag team partner:

"He [Road Dogg] said, 'I tell you what, if you can stake it out for three more months, I'll have you up there on TV with me,' and that was enough for me. I did that, and in two months, I was getting a call, and that's when WWF, the New York restaurant. That's when I debuted with him as K-Kwik."

R-Truth and Road Dogg have a good relationship to this day. The latter has even offered to induct Truth into the WWE Hall of Fame.

#1. Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan share a viral kiss before WWE RAW

WWE has been teasing a potential breakup between Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio on RAW, with Roxanne Perez causing trouble in paradise. Before we see a continuation of that storyline, the Judgment Day members appeared together at Netflix TUDUM 2025 to create a viral moment.

Mysterio and Morgan's on-screen relationship was put to the test when they ended up on the Love Is Blind kiss cam. The duo kept it PG, despite the host wanting to see more intimacy. You can see the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Liv Morgan has a chance to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match during RAW. On Monday, she will face Stephanie Vaquer and Ivy Nile in a three-way contest for the same. Of course, there is no way potential interferences from Dominik Mysterio or Roxanne Perez could end in disaster for Morgan... right?

Should Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio break up on WWE RAW? Tap the 'Discuss' button and let us know.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kartik Arry Kartik Arry is an avid professional wrestling fan who started writing for Sportskeeda in 2018.



In January 2021, Arry also became an editor for the website. He then went on to earn an Assistant Content Manager position for Sportskeeda's WWE section in December 2021.



Arry loves the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, and in his pastime, he enjoys watching movies and television shows.



E-Mail: [email protected] Know More