WWE News Roundup: Roman Reigns' alleged dispute with WWE legend, ex-champion's body transformation, Asuka's booking criticized by famous star (May 14, 2021)

We are back with another exciting WWE News Roundup to look at the top stories that recently made headlines. A WWE legend spoke about how a few years ago, Roman Reigns supposedly lost respect for him over a Becky Lynch-related dispute.

A SmackDown star recently showed off his body transformation on social media. Meanwhile, Asuka's booking on WWE television has received criticism from a six-time world champion.

Not too long ago, Bayley mentioned her Women's Money in the Bank prediction. Also, a former WWE star revealed her thoughts on a potential return to the company.

With that in mind, let's dive straight into the latest WWE News Roundup.

#5 WWE legend Ric Flair speaks on past concerns with Roman Reigns over Becky Lynch disagreement

Roman Reigns allegedly lost respect for Ric Flair after Becky Lynch disagreement https://t.co/7YCS7zkCCA — beckys all time #1 fan (@Jameseddington2) May 13, 2021

Ric Flair is considered the greatest professional wrestler of all time by many fans and critics. But a few years ago, the legend himself was concerned over Roman Reigns' alleged reaction to a Becky Lynch-related dispute.

Flair has had several nicknames throughout his illustrious career, including "The Man." Nowadays, that moniker is generally associated with Lynch, who has popularized the term for a whole new generation of fans.

Lynch started using “The Man” as her nickname in 2018. The next year, Flair attempted to trademark the moniker.

I Hate To Break It To You Both @BeckyLynchWWE And @taylorswift13, But I’m THE MAN!!! And To Be THE MAN, You Gotta Beat THE MAN! WOOOOO! #theman — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 24, 2019

This specific dispute between WWE and the legendary star was settled in 2020, as Flair officially sold "The Man" trademark to the company.

During a recent chat with Conrad Thompson, Ric Flair said he heard rumors that Roman Reigns had lost respect for him over the disagreement. As a result, Flair became concerned and approached Reigns at one point in time:

“I was concerned that I had lost the respect of Roman Reigns,” Flair stated. “Because when that whole ‘Man’ thing went upside down and all that and I had to file the trademark, whatever transpired, it means nothing now. I think people, I heard that he… and I walked right up to him. I said, ‘Can I have a minute of your time?’ and I said, ‘Hey, it means a lot to me.’ I mean, you want the kids [current WWE Superstars] to look forward to you coming, not, ‘Oh man, here he comes again.’ Does that make sense? Especially when you have a daughter who is at the most elite position she could be in.”

While Roman Reigns is the current Universal Champion, Ric Flair's daughter, Charlotte, has been frequently involved in the top title picture over the past few years.

1 / 5 NEXT