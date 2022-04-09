WWE News Roundup - Randy Orton wishes AEW star never left, major hint at how much longer Roman Reigns will be champion, top superstar could retire within three years

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE News Roundup. We're fresh off the RAW, and SmackDown episodes after WrestleMania, and the company is slowly building towards its next premium live event card.

Roman Reigns continues to be the most prominent name in WWE, and the latest betting odds have provided a big hint regarding the length of his iconic title reign.

Randy Orton also opened up about his legacy in the business and stated that he wished a current AEW star was still a part of WWE.

One of Orton's most storied rivals has also opened up about his future and plans to potentially retire within the next three years. We ended the WWE News Roundup with photos from Carmella and Corey Graves' wedding, which featured many famous wrestling personalities in attendance.

#5. Randy Orton says he wishes Daniel Bryan was still in WWE

Randy Orton and Daniel Bryan had many battles.

Randy Orton appeared on the most recent episode of Ryan Satin's Out of Character podcast and revealed how he envisions his legacy to be in professional wrestling.

More than just breaking records and wrestling high-quality matches, Randy Orton wanted to help the next generation of talents understand their true potential.

The Viper also stated that he missed current AEW star Bryan Danielson and would have loved to still have him around in WWE.

"Like no, we have to do this 200 times a year. I want my legacy to be that I made sure that the guys like Edge, Seth Rollins, and AJ Styles, and god, I miss Daniel Bryan and wish he was still here, but these guys, Finn Balor, Damien Priest, Austin Theory, Street Profits, Riddle especially, these guys that have all the potential in the world, Roman Reigns as well," said Orton.

Randy Orton is one of the most gifted in-ring workers of his era, and he spoke about the importance of being safe in the squared circle.

The 14-time WWE Champion said that up-and-coming superstars need to be familiar with the "right way."

"These guys that can work and they know the art of this business, and I want my legacy to be that I was able to, with these gentlemen, take this business to the next generation and ensure that that new wave of talent knows how to do it the right way, staying true to the art of what it is and making sure that number one priority is taking care of your opponents' health that you're in the ring with. That needs to be number one in every case. If that's my legacy, I'm happy with that," Randy explained (H/T WrestlingInc)

Randy Orton is 42 years old but has no plans of slowing down as he intends on wrestling for another decade. As long as he continues to reinvent himself and, most importantly, enjoys his role, Randy Orton will be a relevant figure on WWE TV.

#4. Roman Reigns is favored to be champion until the end of 2022

The undisputed WWE Universal Champion and Paul Heyman.

Roman Reigns picked up one of his most significant victories ever when he beat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 and unified the WWE and Universal titles.

As per the odds released by BetOnline, Roman Reigns is the favorite to hold on to his unified WWE Universal Championship for the remainder of the year. Reigns is currently favored at -150 (2/3) odds to be the champion, whereas the odds for him dropping the world title are +110 (11/10).

Having a single unified champion is reportedly a temporary deal as WWE feels it will eventually need two separate titleholders for RAW and SmackDown.

Reigns has been the Universal champion for 580+ days, and there seems to be no end in sight to the Tribal Chief's dominance.

#3. Edge opens up on his in-ring future

Edge appeared on Steven's Wrestling Adventure podcast and gave an update on his days as an active in-ring performer.

The Rated-R Superstar said fans shouldn't expect him to stick around for ten more years as he could be done wrestling by 2025.

"[It] won't be ten [years], definitely won't be ten. I doubt it'll be five; it's gonna be before that. I don't even think it's going to be three. I don't know, but I don't think it's going to be that long. I know the window is small."

Edge has cherished the opportunity to return and work with some of the most established superstars of the new generation in Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. The former WWE Champion stated that he would hang up his boots when his body started giving him the signals:

"I know it's not going to last for long, and I only have so much in the tank to be able to do that. I want to get out before you start going, 'his tank is getting low.' I want to get out while people still have fond memories." H/t Fightful

Edge has begun assembling a new heel faction on RAW - and the group, which already has Damian Priest, is expected to be a heavily-pushed act on the red brand following WrestleMania.

Rhea Ripley and Tommaso Ciampa's names have been pitched as potential members, but we'll have to wait and see how WWE handles the creative aspect of Edge's villainous group on RAW.

#2. Matt Hardy reacts to Cody Rhodes' WWE return

Cody Rhodes and Matt Hardy worked together in AEW.

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 and put on a bonafide classic with Seth Rollins in Dallas, Texas.

Rhodes' former AEW colleague Matt Hardy reacted to the monumental return and said he was very happy for the former TNT Champion. The tag team legend was glad that "AEW Cody Rhodes" showed up at WrestleMania and praised Tony Khan and his team for helping create the character.

Hardy spoke highly of the "killer match" between Rollins and Rhodes:

"I was very happy for Cody [Rhodes]; I thought his presentation was great; it was AEW Cody which was cool, and also a big hats off to AEW for creating such an amazing character on their television between Cody and AEW. So I was very happy for him and I they had a killer match, him and Seth Rollins, they really tore the house down."

In case you missed it, WWE also recently announced Cody Rhodes' first RAW match in years for next week's episode, and he's all set to face this veteran superstar.

#1. Carmella and Corey Graves get married

Carmella and Corey Graves got hitched!

On Thursday, Carmella and Corey Graves finally tied the knot in Florida, and the ceremony was attended by many known faces from the wrestling world.

Natalya, Happy Corbin, Tamina, Jon Moxley, Renee Paquette, Sonya Deville, Liv Morgan, and Bayley were spotted at the wedding as part of various photos posted on social media, which you can see below:

Corey Graves and Carmella have been dating for almost three years as they revealed they were in a relationship on a Total Divas episode in 2019. The couple eventually got engaged in October 2021.

Sportskeeda Wrestling sends its hearty congratulations to Carmella and Corey Graves!

Who first called Triple H 'The Game'? More details here. Click and find out who!

Edited by Angana Roy