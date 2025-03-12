WWE News Roundup - Real-life couple back together after a year apart; The Shield to reunite?

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup, where we bring you some of the most interesting stories of the day from the world of wrestling.

Today, we have some big news of a former WWE couple getting back together after a year apart. A potential on-screen romance might also be in the works, while Seth Rollins has spoken about the chances of a Shield reunion. Speaking of The Visionary, he has been subject to a quite noticeable change.

So, let's get into today's stories.

#1 Freakin' no more

WWE has made an interesting change, seemingly choosing to get rid of gimmick names. Based on the company's roster page, the 'Freakin' part has been removed from Seth Rollins' name. This might mean a more serious direction for The Visionary's character ahead of his potential Triple Threat match against CM Punk and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41.

Meanwhile, WWE similarly removed 'Dirty' from Dominik Mysterio's name and 'Big' from Bronson Reed's moniker. So, this seems to be a universal directive, with three top stars no longer having nicknames attached to their in-ring names.

#2 Another Judgment Day romance?

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio are The Judgment Day's resident couple. However, another one might be in the works, thanks to the former Women's World Champion's work.

In an Instagram video to promote Nissin's Hot & Spicy Fire Wok, Morgan asked Carlito to name who he thinks is "hot." The WWE veteran revealed that he has a crush on fellow Judgment Day member Raquel Rodriguez:

"Between you and me, I think Raquel's kind of hot," he said.

It will be interesting to see if this becomes part of a storyline, especially with Liv Morgan claiming that she knew that Carlito had a crush on her tag team partner.

#3 Seth Rollins on a potential Shield reunion

Over a decade after betraying his brothers, Seth Rollins cannot escape The Shield. During an interview with WFAN, he was asked if The Hounds of Justice would reunite at WrestleMania 41. The Visionary mentioned that Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) was signed to All Elite Wrestling, ruling out that possibility for this April.

However, Rollins did say that he and Roman Reigns will always cross paths with each other until they retire. He didn't rule anything out with the OTC, even for WrestleMania 41:

"I mean, look, one of our guys is over in the other company. So he ain't coming. And Roman Reigns and I are here for life. Look, our paths are gonna be intertwined. We're gonna crisscross here and there until both of us are done and retired. So you never know. You never know what WrestleMania is going to look like. You never know what next month is going to look like. Could be anytime," said Rollins.

With that being said, the two are likely to face each other in a Triple Threat match also involving CM Punk. A partial Shield reunion doesn't seem to be on the cards anytime soon.

#4 Former WWE stars Miro and CJ Perry are back together

Image via wwe.com

Over a year after they decided to end their marriage, former WWE Superstars CJ Perry and Miro are back together. The couple told TMZ that they renewed their vows a few weeks ago after they started talking again in June 2024.

Known as Lana and Rusev in WWE, the two got married in 2016. They were paired together on television, too, with their on-screen partnership proving successful for Miro, who has won the United States Championship three times.

He and Perry reportedly started having problems in 2023, which led to their separation, before ultimately rekindling their relationship. They are currently living together.

