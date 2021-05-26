WWE News Roundup: Reason why 6-time Champion was terrified for life, John Cena stirs controversy with latest video, CM Punk pokes fun at 16-time World Champion (May 26th, 2021)

We are back with another exciting edition of the WWE News Roundup. Much has unfolded in the WWE Universe over the last couple of days, but most incidents involve high-profile performers who are no longer active.

Some landed themselves in controversy, while others sought personal entertainment. We also came across a former WWE Champions' honest take on weak bookings and a celebrated veteran.

In this article, we will take a look at the top stories that ruled the WWE headlines over the last few hours.

#1 Former WWE Superstar Mickie James was ‘terrified for life’ before meeting Vince McMahon

Mickie James recalled the first time she met WWE ChairVince McMahon

Former WWE Superstar Mickie James recently opened up about her first meeting with Vince McMahon. James arrived as a Trish Stratus superfan at the time of her debut, and this gimmick was her idea. She received a lot of encouragement backstage to tell the WWE Chairman that it was her idea. James was terrified of meeting Vince McMahon for the first time, but things eventually went well between the two. Here's what she said about her first meeting with Vince in WWE:

"I went home and I reset and I came up with this character, this story, this idea for this character who was a massive super fan which was genuinely in my heart. I was able to come up and cultivate this character that I was like, ‘This –’ and I pitched it and I remember walking into Vince [McMahon’s] office with this idea and I go, I’m like, ‘I heard you read my idea and you liked it’ and Michael Hayes is the one who said, ‘You need to walk into Vince’s office, you need to tell him that you wrote that," said Mickie James.

"You need to tell him that nobody can play it but you,’ and I’m like, ‘Oh God,’ added Mickie James. "This is backstage, I’m like in Columbus, Ohio, driving up from Louisville, which is the developmental territory OVW at the time, and I’m like, ‘I don’t know if I can do this.’ The whole time I’m sitting outside of Vince’s office, I’m like, ‘I feel like I’m gonna vomit.’ It was the scariest — if you’ve never met the man in person, he’s so — he has this aura about him, and he’s so powerful and so intimidating but yet so genuine and real. He’s always been kind and genuine to me, and I’m just like, I was terrified for my life."

Mickie James would go to win six championships while working for the company. WWE released her after WrestleMania 37 along with several superstars such as Samoa Joe and Billie Kay. Even that ended up creating a lot of controversy after she was sent all her stuff in a garbage bag. James then revealed the incident on social media, and many fans criticized the promotion for the manner in which they handled their talents.

Upon learning of the disrespectful treatment some of our recently released talent received on behalf of the company, we took immediate action. The person responsible for this inconsiderate action has been fired and is no longer with @WWE. — Triple H (@TripleH) April 23, 2021

Following that, both Triple H and Stephanie McMahon publicly apologized to her for the issue. The personnel responsible for the disrespectful act was also fired soon afterward.

