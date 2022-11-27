WWE News Roundup: Retired star wants $10 million to return for a match against top star, Current champion injured at Survivor Series, 33-year-old star considered retiring last year 

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE News Roundup, where we look at some of the most recent top news stories from the world of sports entertainment.

A current champion may have possibly suffered an injury at last night's Survivor Series event. A veteran retired star is ready to return for a match under one major condition. Also, a Monday Night RAW star has also revealed that she considered retiring from professional wrestling last year.

Without further ado, let's dive into today's News Roundup. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts and reactions on the same.

#4. 33-year-old star considered retiring last year

Earlier this month, Mia Yim returned to WWE and aligned herself with The O.C. She was released by the company almost a year ago, in November 2021, after months of not being featured on television.

During her recent appearance on SHAK Wrestling, Mia Yim revealed that following her WWE release, she considered retiring from professional wrestling. She had doubts about her future in the business and felt her time was up. However, she overcame these thoughts and reignited her love for wrestling again.

"I had to really evaluate if I wanted to continue to wrestle because I wasn't sure if I did. So thankfully, I was able to reignite my love for wrestling... because at that moment it was very much like, not only was I not sure if I wanted to do it, but I felt like maybe my time is up. Like, I'm not as good as I was 5-10 years ago, so maybe it's just time to hang it up. So I needed to find myself in wrestling and see if I can still go with all these new talent," said Mia Yim.

Mia Yim recently competed in the women's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series. She was part of Team Bianca, who defeated Team Bayley.

#3. Top champion possibly injured at Survivor Series

WWE Survivor Series WarGames was a big success as the company managed to put up a great Premium Live Event for the fans.

The main event of the night saw The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn) take on the team of The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens in a brutal WarGames match. While many expected Zayn to betray The Bloodline, he showed his loyalty to the faction, winning the trust of Reigns as well as Jey Uso.

However, not all went well for the Bloodline, as Jey Uso might have broken his hand during the main event WarGames match last night. According to Corey Brennan of Bodyslam.net, Jey was heard telling Sami Zayn and Jimmy that his hand was broken.

#2. Potential reason why a dream Undertaker match didn't happen

One of the biggest WWE dream matches that never saw the light at the end of the tunnel is between The Undertaker and Sting. Many fans believe the two iconic stars could've had an exceptional feud.

Speaking on the Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette speculated a potential reason for this dream match never coming to reality. He speculated that both the stars were hesitant to do the job for the other.

"That's why when they say, 'Oh! everybody wants to see Sting versus Undertaker.' Well, how would you have felt whenever the one of the guys lost?" Cornette said.

The Undertaker retired from professional wrestling two years ago at WWE Survivor Series 2020. The Sting is currently signed to AEW and occasionally wrestles for the company.

It's safe to say that the chances of a match between The Undertaker and Sting are close to zero now. However, as we've seen many times in this business - Never Say Never.

#1. WWE Hall of Famer ready to return for a match against Shane McMahon for $10 million

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle retired at WrestleMania 35 in 2019. He lost to Baron Corbin, which left many fans upset as they wanted to see Angle have a bigger final match.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the former world champion noted that he would be open to returning for a WrestleMania match against Shane McMahon. However, he'd charge a lot of money to do that.

"Oh man, that's tough. It would have to be a lot of money man. I'm talking like $10 million [laughs]. WWE could afford it so," he said.

While the Olympic gold medalist is not officially signed to WWE, he continues to make sporadic appearances for the promotion every now and then.

His most recent appearance came earlier this year on an episode of Monday Night RAW in August, where he had segments with the Alpha Academy, The Street Profits, and Edge.

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : Do you want to see Kurt Angle return for one more match? Yes No 0 votes