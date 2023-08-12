WWE News Roundup: Rhea Ripley's future opponent, Champions injured, Legend spoils The Bloodline's match?

Welcome to another edition of the WWE News Roundup where we will bring you the latest updates from the world of wrestling. The week after SummerSlam has had some big matches and moments, leading to some interesting storylines.

Today’s edition comprises news related to Rey Mysterio, Nia Jax, Chelsea Green, and The Bloodline, among other WWE stars.

Speaking of Rey Mysterio, the Hall of Famer did the unthinkable on Friday night and won his first championship after 1355 days. It turned out to be an incredible night for the veteran who is still marching ahead as one of the most athletic men in the business.

Without wasting any more time, check out the latest news of the day from WWE below.

#5. Rey Mysterio becomes the new United States Champion

Austin Theory was set to defend his United States Championship against Santos Escobar on WWE SmackDown. The Unproven One had other plans in mind, as he attacked Escobar backstage before their match.

The LWO member still came out for the contest, but Theory ambushed him once again and demanded that the referee count his opponent out. However, Adam Pearce allowed Rey Mysterio to replace Escobar in the championship match.

While it looked like Austin Theory would pick up another tainted win over a legend, WWE creative had other plans. The Hall of Famer hit the 619 and followed it with a Splash to get the surprise win.

It turned out to be one of the biggest surprises of the week. Not many expected Rey Mysterio to win the title on SmackDown before Friday night.

The win ended Theory’s United States Championship reign at 258 days. This will be Mysterio’s third run as the United States Champion in WWE.

#4. Nia Jax wants to face Rhea Ripley in WWE

Nia Jax is one of the top names who was released by WWE in 2021. Not many fans expected her to be axed from the company in November 2021. She made a one-off appearance in the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble, but her future is unclear.

While Jax may not return to the ring again, she does have an opponent in mind if she does ultimately come back to WWE. Rhea Ripley won the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble, and The Irresistible Force wants to take her down if she returns.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Jax made her pick between Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch:

"I think Becky's doing her own thing with Trish [Stratus], and I think that's good. I love Trish. Yeah [surprised Stratus returned]. Trish, honestly, she looks incredible. She's ageless, I'm jealous of her. Rhea's doing a great job. She's kind of on this rise. She might need to be knocked down a couple of pegs."

Nia Jax is one of the few women who can realistically knock Rhea down. It would be great to see a rivalry between the two women for the World Women’s Championship someday.

#3. WWE veteran offers to team up with Chelsea Green

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship from Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez a few weeks ago. Their reign was just getting started when they were defeated by Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair in a non-title match.

Sonya Deville suffered an ACL injury during the contest. The unfortunate injury may result in the two women relinquishing the title soon.

However, Green has stated that she isn’t letting go of the title. She has asked for applications to be submitted by anyone who wants to team up with her as Tag Team Champion.

Her call was recently answered by former 24/7 Champion R-Truth. He took to social media to submit his application to team up with Chelsea Green.

"Hey, what’s up, Chelsea? I heard you were having an audition. I heard about that, girl. Pick me. I do a lot of stuff. I tell jokes, I dance, I rap, I sing, I play the harmonica, I play the piccolo, pickleball. I even kill spiders on occasion. Not all spiders, Charlotte’s Web was a good one. I’m working my way back to the ring and I need something to do. You already got the Women’s Tag Title. Let me be your partner until your partner comes back."

Truth is arguably one of the most entertaining characters in WWE. The veteran has done it all and deserves to get a few more big rivalries and moments before he ultimately calls it a day.

#2. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn likely going to retain their Undisputed Tag Team Titles

Kevin Owens was injured by Judgment Day on-screen a few weeks ago. It was noted that Owens was suffering from a rib injury and the segment was booked to give him some time away from the ring.

Last week on RAW, Sami Zayn was attacked by JD McDonagh backstage. The angle left Zayn with an elbow injury. However, it looks like he was already suffering from an injury before, and the segment was booked to write him off for some time too.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Sami Zayn is suffering from bursitis, or a bursa sac infection. The report noted that even though both the champions are out with injuries, they won’t be stripped of their titles.

"Zayn has an elbow swollen like a golf ball which is why they did the angle on RAW where Judgment Day took him out. The injury that would cause that would be bursitis or a bursa sac infection. Owens is injured as well but he was given time off to let his broken rib get a rest and the plan wasn’t to take the tag titles off them," said Meltzer.

Fans can expect Zayn and Owens to return to the ring soon. It will be good to see them get back in a rivalry to defend their Undisputed Tag Team Championships soon.

#1. Rikishi covers up a potential spoiler for the next chapter of The Bloodline

Rikishi has been playing an active part in The Bloodline saga on social media. The 57-year-old veteran has had a few things to say about the actions of Roman Reigns and The Usos over the past several months.

The Bloodline imploded not too long ago, and this week’s SmackDown saw Jey Uso take out everyone before "quitting" WWE. However, things may turn out to be very different in the coming weeks.

Rikishi may have recently spoiled a potential match by taking to Twitter and claiming that he'll be the special guest referee in a match between Jey and Jimmy at next month's Premium Live Event in Pittsburgh. The former Intercontinental Champion deleted the post about the spoiler for WWE Payback soon after.

He explained in another post that it was a mistake and that he’s making a rare public appearance:

"Wrong promoter mistake."

It’s unclear whether the promoter made a mistake by revealing the upcoming match, or something else is brewing among the members of The Bloodline. Fans will now have to wait and see what the future holds for Rikishi in WWE.

Do you want to see Rikishi as the Special Guest Referee in the match between Jey and Jimmy Uso?

