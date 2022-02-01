WWE News Roundup: Top star breaks character, Ex-Champion reacts to surprising return, Nia Jax's opinion on Brock Lesnar (January 31, 2022)

We're back with another exciting WWE News Roundup.
A top star recently praised her rival in a character-breaking moment after Royal Rumble 2022. The event also featured a few returns, and one of the superstars who made a comeback in the Men's Rumble has spoken about his experience.
Meanwhile, Nia Jax gave her honest opinion on Brock Lesnar, and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair set a record not too long ago. Additionally, Randy Orton stated that a current WWE star has "got something special."
Without further ado, let's take a closer look at these topics.
#5. Becky Lynch praises Doudrop after WWE Royal Rumble
Becky Lynch and Doudrop (f.k.a. Piper Niven) went one-on-one in a 13-minute battle at Royal Rumble 2022. As many had predicted, Big Time Becks won the bout.
Even though she came up short at the event, Doudrop worked hard for over a decade to earn this opportunity. The RAW Women's Champion acknowledged the Scottish star's efforts while speaking to Sports Illustrated.
Lynch broke her on-screen persona for a while to praise the 30-year-old, stating that she would like to continue their storyline after WrestleMania 38:
"She's been working for 15 years and this was her first big opportunity," said Lynch. "I know her love for this, I know how she left home to do this. I thought she did great. She's extremely powerful and made me pull out all the stops to beat her. I don't think this is over – I'd like to see this continue after WrestleMania."
It seems that the two women undoubtedly respect each other in real life. Doudrop has publicly spoken about their similar backgrounds in professional wrestling before, with Lynch being a Dublin native.
While Big Time Becks will now look forward to a possible title clash at WrestleMania, it remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for the former Piper Niven.