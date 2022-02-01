WWE News Roundup: Top star breaks character, Ex-Champion reacts to surprising return, Nia Jax's opinion on Brock Lesnar (January 31, 2022)

We're back with another exciting WWE News Roundup.

A top star recently praised her rival in a character-breaking moment after Royal Rumble 2022. The event also featured a few returns, and one of the superstars who made a comeback in the Men's Rumble has spoken about his experience.

Meanwhile, Nia Jax gave her honest opinion on Brock Lesnar, and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair set a record not too long ago. Additionally, Randy Orton stated that a current WWE star has "got something special."

Without further ado, let's take a closer look at these topics.

#5. Becky Lynch praises Doudrop after WWE Royal Rumble

Becky Lynch and Doudrop (f.k.a. Piper Niven) went one-on-one in a 13-minute battle at Royal Rumble 2022. As many had predicted, Big Time Becks won the bout.

Even though she came up short at the event, Doudrop worked hard for over a decade to earn this opportunity. The RAW Women's Champion acknowledged the Scottish star's efforts while speaking to Sports Illustrated.

Lynch broke her on-screen persona for a while to praise the 30-year-old, stating that she would like to continue their storyline after WrestleMania 38:

"She's been working for 15 years and this was her first big opportunity," said Lynch. "I know her love for this, I know how she left home to do this. I thought she did great. She's extremely powerful and made me pull out all the stops to beat her. I don't think this is over – I'd like to see this continue after WrestleMania."

Dan 🇮🇪 @danthegrapsfan They were put in a tough spot following a royal rumble, but Becky and Doudrop delivered. I really enjoyed the match and there was some innovative offense from both.



I hope they get another title match on tv like Liv & Bianca both did too.



Side note, Doudrop is so talented. They were put in a tough spot following a royal rumble, but Becky and Doudrop delivered. I really enjoyed the match and there was some innovative offense from both.I hope they get another title match on tv like Liv & Bianca both did too.Side note, Doudrop is so talented. https://t.co/9AEbF8oCFH

It seems that the two women undoubtedly respect each other in real life. Doudrop has publicly spoken about their similar backgrounds in professional wrestling before, with Lynch being a Dublin native.

While Big Time Becks will now look forward to a possible title clash at WrestleMania, it remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for the former Piper Niven.

