WWE News Roundup - Triple H introduces new championships; top star may miss WrestleMania 41 due to injury, says Seth Rollins

By Divesh Merani
Modified Feb 19, 2025 11:52 GMT
Seth Rollins; Jade Cargill (Images via WWE.com)
Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup, where we bring you the biggest stories of the day from the world of wrestling. Today features a variety of updates, including Ricky Starks' new name.

Triple H has introduced two new championships, while a huge name's WrestleMania 41 status seems to be in doubt. We also have a massive update on another absent superstar. So, let's get right into today's roundup.

#1. Ricky Starks has a new name

Ricky Starks has been the talk of the town ever since he debuted in NXT last week, especially since he was never acknowledged by his name. We have since learned that WWE has renamed him. However, the change isn't as drastic as some may have feared.

During his contract signing on last night's episode of the developmental brand, it was revealed that the former AEW star will be going by Ricky Saints going forward. It's not too much of a switch for him.

#2. Triple H unveils two brand new championships

Triple H recently introduced the Men's and Women's WWE ID Championships, taking to X/Twitter to make the announcement. This is a part of the company's new developmental program, WWE ID, which has the goal to support several independent wrestlers across the United States with their training and development.

The Game sent the following message while revealing the titles:

"The top independent wrestling prospects have been ID’d… and now, we’re ready to spotlight the best of the best. Here’s your first look at the Men’s and Women’s @WWEID Championships," he tweeted.
The WWE ID Championships will be defended at different indie wrestling events, following tournaments to crown the inaugural champions.

#3. Major update on Jade Cargill's WWE return

Jade Cargill hasn't appeared in WWE since November, but she remains a huge topic of discussion because of how she was written off television. The Storm was attacked backstage, with several superstars being potential suspects. However, as the story is heating up again, Cargill herself may have issued a subtle update on her status.

Taking to her Instagram story, Jade Cargill shared a picture of her palm, with some of the skin looking worn out. This might be a sign that she is back at the gym and training for her return:

@jadecargill&#039;s Instagram story
@jadecargill's Instagram story

It remains to be seen if that actually is the case, with fans waiting for Cargill to return and reveal who attacked her.

#4. Seth Rollins claims Roman Reigns could miss WrestleMania 41

Roman Reigns has been away from WWE since the Royal Rumble, where he was brutally assaulted by Seth Rollins. The Visionary stomped his former Shield brother multiple times, including once on the steel steps. The company has announced Reigns will be out indefinitely, casting doubt over his immediate future.

Rollins added fuel to the fire during a recent interview on Not Just Football with Cam Heyward. He stated that Roman Reigns' status for WrestleMania 41 was still unknown and that he isn't aware of the timeline of The OTC's return:

"You mentioned me stomping Roman's head at the Rumble. We don't know where his WrestleMania status is going to be. I don't know when he's going to come back. He's on a limited schedule as it is. So we'll see what kind of deal he wants to work out," Seth Rollins said. [From 26:11 to 26:23]
youtube-cover

As long as he isn't hurt in real life, Reigns is likely to return ahead of WrestleMania 41. He may face Seth Rollins himself at the event.

