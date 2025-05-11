WWE News Roundup: Triple H shockingly told to leave after Backlash 2025; Major star's full-time wrestling career is over; Drew McIntyre update

Welcome to another edition of the WWE News Roundup, where we bring you the top stories from the world of the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Triple H faced a major setback after the 2025 Backlash Premium Live Event went off the air. A veteran has confirmed that his days as a full-time wrestler are well and truly over.

We also have an update on Drew McIntyre and a top WWE Superstar following a nasty spot at Backlash. So, without further, let's begin:

#4. Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena interrupts Triple H

John Cena successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Championship against his legendary rival, Randy Orton, at Backlash 2025.

The Cenation Leader made his presence at the post-Backlash press conference by interrupting Triple H and whispering something in his ear. The Game looked surprised by Cena's sudden appearance initially.

However, Triple H admitted he had to leave and let the topmost champion in the sports entertainment juggernaut take center stage.

"When the greatest of all time steps on stage, you let him do his thing, and I didn't know he was gonna be here, but... Ladies and Gentlemen, still 17, John Cena," said Triple H. [0:10 - 0:22]

During the same press conference, R-Truth also showed up, but he was ruthlessly put through a table by Cena after he brought up fans' disrespectful comments about him.

#3. WWE RAW personality comments on wrestling future

Adam Pearce is seen nowadays on WWE programming as an on-screen authority figure on Monday Night RAW. However, he has had a pretty successful in-ring career as well, winning titles in different promotions.

Pearce's last WWE match was on the March 1, 2021, edition of RAW, where he teamed up with Braun Strowman to face Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. The 46-year-old veteran recently took to Instagram to answer a fan's question about whether he will wrestle again.

Adam Pearce stated that while he will have another match someday, he has no desire to have a run as a full-time competitor anywhere, mostly because of his health.

"Uh, two answers. Short answers - Yeah, I'll probably have another wrestling match before I die. But no, I have no desire to have a full-time run, brother. Not in WWE, not in NWA, not anywhere. And even if I did, honestly, even if I did... in a month, I'm 47 years old, and that would not be good for my health. So, will I have a wrestling match sometime in my life before I hang it up for good? Yeah, obviously, I love wrestling. I love pro wrestling. I will always love pro wrestling. Will I have a run anywhere in a full-time capacity? No, no, no, no, no,no, noooooooo," he said.

It will be interesting to see who Pearce gets in the ring with before he hangs up his wrestling boots for good.

#2. Triple H gives an update on top stars after WWE Backlash 2025

Backlash 2025 is in the history books, and it was a packed show from start to finish. The opening match of the PLE saw Jacob Fatu put his United States Championship on the line against Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and LA Knight.

There is no love lost between McIntyre and Priest, as seen by their encounters in the past year or so, and they were at it once again in St. Louis. At one stage of the US Title bout, two stars battled in the middle of the crowd and things didn't end well for either.

Damian Priest connected with a vicious South of Heaven Chokeslam from a road case, leading to both going through a table and crashing onto the floor. There were fears about The Archer of Infamy and Drew McIntyre being seriously injured, but Triple H shared some good news in the post-Backlash press conference.

The Game revealed that Priest has a tooth issue and McIntyre is a "little banged up" but totally fine otherwise.

"Luckily, everybody is healthy. I think, [Damian] Priest got a tooth that he's hoping will stay inside of his head for a couple days here and get solid again, but other than that, Drew McIntyre [is] a little banged up but totally fine," Triple H said. (From 34:30 to 34:48)

It remains to be seen if Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre continue their grudge feud after Backlash.

#1. Veteran makes a big claim about Braun Strowman's WWE run

Braun Strowman was shockingly released for the second time from the Stamford-based promotion earlier this month.

While speaking on a recent episode of The Stevie Richards Show, the veteran stated that WWE stopped pushing Strowman as a top guy ever since his on-screen incident with Brock Lesnar in 2018.

"I think the beginning of the end of Braun Strowman's run as a guy that was pushed was that Brock Lesnar thing. The exchange where Brock checked him. (…) I think after that, he kind of got watered down a little bit," Richards said. [11:42 - 12:00]

For those unaware, The Monster of All Monsters connected with a stiff knee strike to Lesnar's head during the Triple Threat Universal Title match at Royal Rumble 2018, also involving Kane. This led to The Beast Incarnate retaliating with shoot punches on Strowman immediately.

