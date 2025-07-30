WWE News Roundup: Triple H was upset with female star after incident; former World Champion forced to miss SummerSlam? Why Jey Uso won the 2025 Rumble

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup. We have a bunch of huge updates for you today, including one on a real-life situation affecting the company's plans.Meanwhile, WWE: Unreal on Netflix revealed a lot of backstage stories we weren't necessarily aware of. We are highlighting a couple of them here. However, let's begin with some huge news on Vince McMahon, who was in a car accident last week.#1. Vince McMahon in a car accidentImage via WWE.comFormer WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon was involved in a car accident last Thursday morning, according to TMZ. The outlet reported that the incident happened in Westport, Connecticut, with McMahon's 2024 Bentley crashing into the rear of a 2023 BMW 420 before colliding with a median wooden-beam guardrail.A third vehicle ran into the debris, causing further damage. Vince McMahon was issued a misdemeanor summons for reckless driving and following too closely, resulting in an accident. As a result, the 79-year-old will have to appear in court next month.#2. Will Drew McIntyre be at WWE SummerSlam?Drew McIntyre is in a bit of a situation, having not been allowed to board his flight from the United Kingdom to the United States due to some passport issues. This has put his SummerSlam status in question. The Scottish Warrior is scheduled to team up with Logan Paul against Randy Orton and Jelly Roll.However, it seems like things are looking up. Fightful Select has reported that WWE sources were confident that McIntyre would be back in the US in time for this weekend, and that he wouldn't miss SummerSlam. So, despite his travel issues, the Scotsman looks set to appear alongside Paul, Orton, and Jelly Roll in New Jersey.#3. Triple H's reaction to the Tiffany Stratton-Charlotte Flair beefAs mentioned above, WWE: Unreal on Netflix featured some fascinating backstage footage. One of them was of the aftermath of Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair's unscripted promo battle on SmackDown in April. The Buff Barbie referenced her then-rival's three divorces, stating that she was &quot;0-3&quot; in marriages.Charlotte was upset with that reference, after which WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H commented on the issue in footage shown as part of the fifth episode of the show. He said that Stratton needed to apologize to The Queen so they could be on the same page ahead of their Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 41:&quot;So, I need Tiffany to understand that's obviously not how we do this. So she needs to go to Charlotte and apologize, and they need to get on the same page,&quot; he said.#4. Jey Uso wasn't initially planned to win the 2025 Royal RumbleOne of the biggest stories to come out of WWE: Unreal was the fact that Jey Uso initially wasn't booked to win the 2025 men's Royal Rumble Match. CM Punk was originally planned as Gunther's challenger for the World Heavyweight Championship before creative team members Ed Koskey and Michael Hayes vouched for The YEET Master.The WWE Hall of Famer stated in the second episode of the show that Uso's popularity and momentum warranted a main event push heading into WrestleMania 41:&quot;Ed (Koskey) got me thinking about Jey. You know, can you get Jey in that match? I think in the case of Jey Uso, when somebody catches fire, they just catch fire. And sometimes, you have to, you know, alternate all your plans. Who do we have on our roster that's hot and that hopefully is maybe new and fresh? All of a sudden, Jey Uso is checking all those boxes. And then you have to start worrying and wondering if that individual is up to the task,&quot; said Michael Hayes.Jey Uso defeated Gunther to win the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 41, before losing it back to The Ring General two months later. CM Punk is finally set to get his match against the big Austrian at SummerSlam.