WWE News and Rumor Roundup: 2-time champion gets arrested, Roman Reigns' replacements revealed, Unfortunate Jey Uso update

Welcome to the WWE News and Rumor Roundup for July 19, 2025. Today, we'll examine the arrest of a two-time champion, Roman Reigns' replacements in the Stamford-based promotion, and scrapped plans for Jey Uso.Let's get started:#5. Unfortunate Jey Uso update ahead of WWE SummerSlam - ReportsJey Uso's singles run reached its peak heading into WrestleMania 41 when Main Event Jey won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match and captured the World Heavyweight Championship from Gunther in Las Vegas. Unfortunately, his title run was ended in less than two months by The Ring General.According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), management had plans for Uso to take on Bronson Reed at SummerSlam. Unfortunately, those plans are now either scrapped or altered following Roman Reigns' return, and Main Event Jey will likely team up with his cousin at the event.Uso's singles run might be on hold if he teams up with Reigns against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at SummerSlam 2025.#4. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss will compete at WWE SummerSlam 2025The Allies of Convenience, aka Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, had a strong start in the women's division on Friday Night SmackDown. Sadly, they didn't win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at Evolution in Atlanta, but they weren't the ones who took the final pinfall in the Fatal Four-Way match.On the most recent edition of WWE SmackDown, The Queen met The Goddess and informed her that the two have a title match against The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez at The Biggest Party of The Summer in New Jersey.#3. WWE intends to replace Roman Reigns and others with a few notable names - ReportsThe company selected Roman Reigns as the new face of the Stamford-based promotion over a decade ago. The 40-year-old star is now a part-time performer, and the company reportedly has an interest in establishing new main event faces in the promotion.According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), the company is looking to cement stars such as Rhea Ripley, Bron Breakker, and Jacob Fatu as the next generation of main eventers. While there could be several reasons behind it, names like Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and more have either reached or crossed 40, and the company intends to establish younger talent in the main event scene and as new faces of WWE.As of now, Ripley, Fatu, and Breakker are at the top of the card and dominating their divisions on WWE's main roster.#2. Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena gets a stipulation ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2025On the most recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Cody Rhodes and John Cena were set to have a contract signing segment for their upcoming title match. However, Cena had no intention and gave excuses to back out of the title match at The Biggest Party of The Summer in New Jersey.Instead, the two got in a brawl, and The American Nightmare hit The Franchise Player with the title and put him through a table. Moreover, he made an unconscious John Cena sign the dotted line for SummerSlam and revealed that the upcoming title match was going to be a Street Fight.#1. Solo Sikoa gets arrested on WWE SmackDownSmackDown started with a bang as a car accident opened the show involving Solo Sikoa and his MFTs. The storyline progressed as the show went on, and Jacob Fatu was taken away by the local authorities. Meanwhile, the former North American Champion accused The Samoan Werewolf of the attack and called him a criminal.Later, the former United States Champion confronted the MFTs and brawled with the faction alongside Jimmy Uso. The local authorities returned and arrested Solo Sikoa for trying to frame Jacob Fatu. Moreover, Adam Pearce revealed that Sikoa would defend his title inside a Steel Cage at SummerSlam in New Jersey against Fatu.The angle was done to further the storyline between the two, and it'll be interesting to see how Sikoa gets out ahead of his title match in New Jersey.