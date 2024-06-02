WWE News & Rumor Roundup: 31-year-old star has left the company, Randy Orton controversy was not planned, Becky Lynch receives an offer

Welcome to the WWE News & Rumor Roundup for June 2, 2024. We'll look at topics about Randy Orton and Becky Lynch in today's edition.

Plus, Mark Henry's reaction to AJ Styles' fake retirement on WWE SmackDown, and more. With that in mind, let's get started:

#1 Mark Henry sends a three-word message to AJ Styles following WWE SmackDown

Years after Mark Henry faked his retirement on WWE RAW in 2013, AJ Styles did the same during the latest episode of SmackDown.

The Phenomenal One attacked Cody Rhodes on Friday night, indicating that their feud is not over yet. Henry later reacted to Styles' retirement ruse with a three-word message. You can check it out below:

#2 Becky Lynch receives an offer from Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder)

Becky Lynch recently became a free agent as her latest WWE contract has expired.

Amid rumors that World Wrestling Entertainment is expecting big offers to come her way, Matt Cardona sent an invitation to Lynch not too long ago. The former United States Champion invited her to GCW's upcoming Cage of Survival event:

While it remains to be seen what's next for Becky Lynch, she is reportedly taking some time off from WWE, and those close to The Man aren't expecting her to go anywhere else.

#3 A WWE NXT Superstar has left the company

Fightful Select recently reported that Sidney Akeem (Scrypts / Reggie / Reginald) is now a free agent.

His WWE contract expired not too long ago, as the company decided not to renew the deal. The departure was said to be amicable.

Interestingly, the report also noted that Akeem "has already had talks with at least one televised wrestling company." The 31-year-old may be gone from World Wrestling Entertainment, but he is looking forward to competing in other promotions.

#4 Clarification on the ending of Randy Orton vs. Gunther

Gunther defeated Randy Orton to be crowned King of the Ring in Saudi Arabia, but the result was met with controversy.

Fans who watched WWE's King and Queen of the Ring event — where the match took place — noticed that Orton's shoulder was not on the mat during the pinfall finish. Triple H acknowledged the error after the bout concluded.

According to Fightful Select, the controversial ending was not intentional. Gunther should have successfully pinned Orton without people questioning the legitimacy of his win.

As a result of the drama surrounding Gunther vs. Randy Orton, Triple H has indicated that a rematch will happen at some point down the line.

#5 Uncle Howdy is likely returning to WWE very soon

Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas) took over World Wrestling Entertainment's website as part of the ongoing saga about his comeback.

Fans visiting the website can click on a link that has the following message:

"Hello. I’d like to tell you a story. A story about value. We often equate value with utilization. That is not the case. If a piece of currency is crumpled, ignored, and tossed to the side, does it lose its value? Of course not. It is simply in the hands of the ignorant. We often devalue ourselves as a result of the ignorance of those around us. Their words define us. I have been guilty of this myself. I have let the expectations of others determine my self worth. But once I realized my calling, the words of the naysayers began to fall on deaf ears. I am nobody. I am all of us. When you free yourself from the preconceived ideas of others…from the LIES…you become liberated."

The message continued, hinting that Uncle Howdy will return with a faction:

"I accepted my calling. Only then was I able to set the others free. We followed the Words of the Red and now we see. I offer you one last chance at redemption. It doesn’t have to be this way. The cave can no longer exist. We are going to burn it to the ground. A massacre is coming. 168 / 197"

The URL for the link to the above message is "www.wwe.com/71enuj". Of course, if you flip "71enuj" backward, it reads as June 17, when Monday Night RAW after Clash at the Castle will take place.

Speculation suggests that Howdy could return with his allies on that episode of RAW.

Are you excited about Uncle Howdy's return? Hit the 'Discuss' button and let us know who should join his faction.

