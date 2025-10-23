WWE News & Rumor Roundup: 53-year-old star confirms retirement, Seth Rollins breaks silence, Becky Lynch injured?

Welcome to another thrilling edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News and Rumor Roundup for 23rd October, 2025. Today, we'll cover Seth Rollins' first reaction after he was stripped of the World Heavyweight Championship, Becky Lynch's potential injury in a recent match, and a 53-year-old legend who confirmed his retirement.Let's get started:#5. Is Becky Lynch injured following WWE RAW?Becky Lynch has found herself in an awkward position, as she's an on-screen heel and dominating the women's division as the Women's Intercontinental Champion, and also fighting in honor of her injured husband, Seth Rollins, against The Vision, especially Paul Heyman.However, The Man recently claimed that she's injured following a one-on-one contest on Monday Night RAW against Maxxine Dupri. After she lost via disqualification, the champion claimed in one of her social media posts that Dupri injured her.Big Time Becks stated that she suffered a busted lip due to the rising star when Dupri clocked her with a closed-fist strike. While this seems like a kayfabe injury to further enhance their storyline, Maxxine Dupri now has two wins over the champion, which could soon lead to a title match.#4. Another major name from WWE RAW could be on the injured list - ReportsWWE was recently struck with an injury plague where several notable names were put on the shelf. Whether they were champions or future challengers, the company has lost a few credible names to injury or other unavoidable situations. According to a report, a major name might be injured as well.Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio (WOR), Bryan Alvarez stated that La Primera, aka Stephanie Vaquer, might've tweaked her knee in a post-match segment against The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez. Dave Meltzer also added that she landed poorly, which could lead to an injury.#3. Seth Rollins breaks silence following WWE RAWIn 2015, Seth Rollins had the best run of his career as a member of The Authority in the promotion before he got injured and vacated the WWE Championship. Unfortunately, history repeated itself in Perth when The Vision's leader got injured in a match against Cody Rhodes following a high-risk move.A few days ago, Adam Pearce stripped The Visionary of the World Heavyweight Championship, which eventually led to a one-on-one match between CM Punk and Jey Uso for the vacant title at Saturday Night's Main Event in Utah. Later, Seth Rollins broke his silence on Instagram and addressed the situation.In the post, the two-time Universal, WWE, and World Heavyweight Champion wore a sling, which confirmed that he had surgery and would be out of action as an in-ring performer for a while. Moreover, he teased that he would see the fans and his fellow rivals on the other side when he's ready and healed.&quot;Caffeine and clarity. See ya on the other side. ✌🏻 P.S. I love football,&quot; Rollins wrote on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt'll be interesting to see when he returns to the product.#2. WWE reportedly had no plans for Wes LeeWes Lee became a household name with his work in the Stamford-based promotion as one of the longest-reigning North American champions. The Kardiak Kid reached new heights as a singles performer in the company, but it went nowhere except a lengthy run on the developmental brand.According to Fightful Select, the company never had any plans for him on WWE's main roster, which ultimately led to his release. The 30-year-old star spent five years on the developmental brand, but the company couldn't come up with a creative for him on the main roster under Triple H's creative regime.#1. D-Von Dudley confirms he's retired and won't return to WWED-Von Dudley spent over three decades in the industry and mastered the craft of tag team wrestling alongside Bubba Ray Dudley. The duo was inducted into the Hall of Fame, but D-Von never got the opportunity to go out as a performer the way he wanted.Earlier this month, The Dudley Boyz lost a 'One Final Table' match in Massachusetts against The Hardy Boyz, and D-Von got the ending that he wanted for so long. Speaking on the Dukes Loves Rasslin podcast, the host asked the multi-time tag team champion if he would step out of retirement if the Stamford-based promotion asked for him.The 53-year-old legend stated that whether it's a six-figure amount or even close to seven figures, he won't step out of retirement. Moreover, he thinks WWE would not want him back in the ring and believes his recent match gave him the perfect ending.