  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Seth Rollins
  • WWE News & Rumor Roundup: 53-year-old star confirms retirement, Seth Rollins breaks silence, Becky Lynch injured?

WWE News & Rumor Roundup: 53-year-old star confirms retirement, Seth Rollins breaks silence, Becky Lynch injured?

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Oct 23, 2025 15:28 GMT
Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch on RAW! [Images from WWE.com]
Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch on RAW! [Images from WWE.com]

Welcome to another thrilling edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News and Rumor Roundup for 23rd October, 2025. Today, we'll cover Seth Rollins' first reaction after he was stripped of the World Heavyweight Championship, Becky Lynch's potential injury in a recent match, and a 53-year-old legend who confirmed his retirement.

Ad

Let's get started:

#5. Is Becky Lynch injured following WWE RAW?

Becky Lynch has found herself in an awkward position, as she's an on-screen heel and dominating the women's division as the Women's Intercontinental Champion, and also fighting in honor of her injured husband, Seth Rollins, against The Vision, especially Paul Heyman.

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

However, The Man recently claimed that she's injured following a one-on-one contest on Monday Night RAW against Maxxine Dupri. After she lost via disqualification, the champion claimed in one of her social media posts that Dupri injured her.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Big Time Becks stated that she suffered a busted lip due to the rising star when Dupri clocked her with a closed-fist strike. While this seems like a kayfabe injury to further enhance their storyline, Maxxine Dupri now has two wins over the champion, which could soon lead to a title match.

#4. Another major name from WWE RAW could be on the injured list - Reports

WWE was recently struck with an injury plague where several notable names were put on the shelf. Whether they were champions or future challengers, the company has lost a few credible names to injury or other unavoidable situations. According to a report, a major name might be injured as well.

Ad

Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio (WOR), Bryan Alvarez stated that La Primera, aka Stephanie Vaquer, might've tweaked her knee in a post-match segment against The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez. Dave Meltzer also added that she landed poorly, which could lead to an injury.

#3. Seth Rollins breaks silence following WWE RAW

In 2015, Seth Rollins had the best run of his career as a member of The Authority in the promotion before he got injured and vacated the WWE Championship. Unfortunately, history repeated itself in Perth when The Vision's leader got injured in a match against Cody Rhodes following a high-risk move.

Ad

A few days ago, Adam Pearce stripped The Visionary of the World Heavyweight Championship, which eventually led to a one-on-one match between CM Punk and Jey Uso for the vacant title at Saturday Night's Main Event in Utah. Later, Seth Rollins broke his silence on Instagram and addressed the situation.

In the post, the two-time Universal, WWE, and World Heavyweight Champion wore a sling, which confirmed that he had surgery and would be out of action as an in-ring performer for a while. Moreover, he teased that he would see the fans and his fellow rivals on the other side when he's ready and healed.

Ad
"Caffeine and clarity. See ya on the other side. ✌🏻 P.S. I love football," Rollins wrote on Instagram.
Ad

It'll be interesting to see when he returns to the product.

#2. WWE reportedly had no plans for Wes Lee

Wes Lee became a household name with his work in the Stamford-based promotion as one of the longest-reigning North American champions. The Kardiak Kid reached new heights as a singles performer in the company, but it went nowhere except a lengthy run on the developmental brand.

Ad

According to Fightful Select, the company never had any plans for him on WWE's main roster, which ultimately led to his release. The 30-year-old star spent five years on the developmental brand, but the company couldn't come up with a creative for him on the main roster under Triple H's creative regime.

#1. D-Von Dudley confirms he's retired and won't return to WWE

D-Von Dudley spent over three decades in the industry and mastered the craft of tag team wrestling alongside Bubba Ray Dudley. The duo was inducted into the Hall of Fame, but D-Von never got the opportunity to go out as a performer the way he wanted.

Ad

Earlier this month, The Dudley Boyz lost a 'One Final Table' match in Massachusetts against The Hardy Boyz, and D-Von got the ending that he wanted for so long. Speaking on the Dukes Loves Rasslin podcast, the host asked the multi-time tag team champion if he would step out of retirement if the Stamford-based promotion asked for him.

The 53-year-old legend stated that whether it's a six-figure amount or even close to seven figures, he won't step out of retirement. Moreover, he thinks WWE would not want him back in the ring and believes his recent match gave him the perfect ending.

About the author
Aakaansh Sukale

Aakaansh Sukale

Twitter icon

Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.

With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.

He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aakaansh Sukale
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications