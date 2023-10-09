WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Another name expected to leave the company, Triple H's message for AEW star, Rhea Ripley on Roman Reigns

Welcome to the WWE News & Rumor Roundup after Fastlane 2023. Today's edition features topics related to Triple H and Rhea Ripley, among other significant names.

Fans got to witness some high-profile bouts from the recently concluded Fastlane event. We'll look at the match results from the show, which had John Cena in action.

Over on SmackDown, Bobby Lashley has been one of the key players thanks to his new faction. Could another star join the group?

#5 WWE Fastlane 2023 match results

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso now hold championships after facing Finn Balor and Damian Priest. It was certainly not the best night for The Judgment Day, as Priest also refrained from cashing in his Money in the Bank contract.

John Cena emerged victorious against The Bloodline alongside his tag team partner, LA Knight. At the same event, Carlito returned to television as Rey Mysterio's ally.

You can check out the full match results from Fastlane 2023 below:

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match: Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso defeated Finn Balor and Damian Priest (c)

Carlito, Rey Mysterio, and Santos Escobar defeated Bobby Lashley, Angelo Dawkins, and Montez Ford

WWE Women's Championship match: IYO SKY (c) defeated Charlotte Flair and Asuka

John Cena and LA Knight defeated Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa

Last Man Standing match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

#4 Triple H on Edge departing WWE

Triple H has said there is no animosity between Edge and World Wrestling Entertainment. This statement comes after the latter recently left the company to join AEW.

During the Fastlane press conference, Triple H also revealed his message for Edge while addressing the topic:

"It's time. Time was right for him [Edge]. Time was right for us. I think he had an amazing career and an amazing sendoff here. I think he felt like he had done what there was to do. I wish him the best. He said it the other day. There's no animosity here. There are no hard feelings. He's doing what's right for him and his family, and I'm happy for him, very, very happy for him. I sent him that in a message."

#3 Top WWE executive Suzette Ramirez-Carr will reportedly leave the company

Following the UFC-WWE merger, World Wrestling Entertainment's EVP of Human Resources, Suzette Ramirez-Carr, is reportedly set to leave the company on November 3.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics recently stated:

"WWE's EVP of Human Resources, Suzette Ramirez-Carr will be leaving the company on November 3, according to an all staff email from WWE President Nick Khan. HR was probably one of the more obvious areas for overlap with Endeavor's services following the TKO merger."

Ramirez-Carr was hired by the company last year, reporting directly to Executive Chairman Vince McMahon.

#2 Another name to become Bobby Lashley's ally?

Bobby Lashley has established a solid presence on SmackDown with The Street Profits. According to Fightful Select, recent behind-the-scenes discussions have brought up Odyssey Jones as another potential member of Lashley's faction.

The former NXT star was drafted to Monday Night RAW earlier this year. However, he has yet to wrestle in a match for the red brand. Jones' latest untelevised bouts have mainly occurred on SmackDown.

It should be interesting to see what happens when the 29-year-old finally becomes part of main roster storylines.

#1 Rhea Ripley taunts Roman Reigns

Paul Heyman's phone call to Roman Reigns at Fastlane has gone viral.

During The Bloodline's tag team match against John Cena and LA Knight, Heyman kept Reigns updated with the proceedings from ringside. The phone call caught the attention of Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, who commented on the moment, as you can see below:

"Does @WWERomanReigns not have a @peacock account? @TKOGrp can you hook the “Tribal Chief” up?"

Rhea Ripley's reaction to Paul Heyman calling Roman Reigns at Fastlane

Roman Reigns has not been seen on television lately, but he will return on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen how Rhea Ripley's storyline in The Judgment Day develops after Fastlane.

The faction has already crossed paths with The Bloodline. But any on-screen interactions between Ripley and Reigns would undoubtedly gain significant attention.

