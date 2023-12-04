WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Another name has been released by the company, Fan brings a "Marry Me Scarlett" sign, Roman Reigns' future

Welcome to the latest WWE News & Rumor Roundup. Today's edition includes topics about Roman Reigns and Scarlett, among other names.

Reigns has been unstoppable for a long time now. It's no secret that any up-and-coming competitor would love the chance to challenge him for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Not too long ago, an NXT star revealed his long-term goal involving The Tribal Chief.

We'll also look at a potential dream match for CM Punk and the recent WWE release that has caught the wrestling world's attention. So, without further ado, let's get started with today's Roundup:

#5 Karrion Kross reacts to WWE fan's "Marry Me Scarlett" sign

As part of WWE's Live Holiday Tour, Karrion Kross lost to Butch on Saturday in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Scarlett accompanied her husband, Kross, for the show, as usual.

The real-life couple noticed something interesting on their way backstage after the match. A fan had brought a "Marry Me Scarlett" sign with them. Scarlett handed the sign to Kross, who ripped it up in character, as you can see below:

#4 McKenzie Mitchell released by WWE

WWE NXT backstage interviewer McKenzie Mitchell recently revealed that the company had released her. Mitchell — whose husband is commentator Vic Joseph — made the following post:

Mitchell was also a backstage interviewer in IMPACT Wrestling before joining WWE. It should be interesting to see what's next following the latest development in her career.

#3 Trick Williams has his sights set on Roman Reigns and another champion

NXT star Trick Williams was recently asked about his future goals in the company.

While speaking to Denise Salcedo, Williams named Roman Reigns as someone he would target on the main roster:

"I'm gonna go straight to the top. Long term, my goal is, I want to face off with Roman Reigns. He's the best to do it right now, so if you're not in it to face him, then I don't really know what you're doing."

Williams is also looking forward to working with Intercontinental Champion Gunther:

"Sooner than that, who I'm very excited about working with is Gunther. I love the way he carries himself. He really is a ring general, and I'd love to see us battle and go to war. I told him that, too. I'm really looking forward to that day."

Trick Williams' next challenge will be on December 9 at NXT Deadline. He is set to participate in the Iron Survivor Challenge, which will determine the top contender for the NXT Championship.

#2 Latest on CM Punk vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin

According to Fightful Select, WWE sources were reportedly optimistic that Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. CM Punk could happen.

In an update on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said the company has yet to reach out to Austin about the dream match. Meltzer did not rule out the possibility of it happening, but the idea is reportedly in its early stages.

Fightful Select previously noted that Punk and WWE have had discussions about the potential showdown. The former AEW star has been more active in the squared circle than Austin, whose previous match was against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38.

#1 WWE considering Royal Rumble opponents for Roman Reigns

Royal Rumble 2024 will take place on January 27 in Florida. Roman Reigns looks set to wrestle at the event, but who he faces remains to be seen.

Dave Meltzer wrote about Reigns' future in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

"Reigns is booked on the 12/15 Smackdown in Green Bay, 1/5 in Vancouver and 1/19 in Atlanta. The latter two shows already had two of the best advances. This would be to set up his Rumble match. Right now, or at least as of early in the week, it wasn't locked in who that would be with."

For the event, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, and LA Knight have reportedly been considered as names who could take on Roman Reigns. Meltzer noted:

"A few names have been considered, Orton being one of them. Orton, Owens, and Knight would, on paper, seem like the top names, but none are a lock, and Knight was supposed to go in another direction as of last week."

Who should be Roman Reigns' next opponent? Let us know in the comments section below.