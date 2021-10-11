WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Backstage frustration over booking? Brock Lesnar's future after Crown Jewel, Ex-Champion wants major mixed tag team match (October 11, 2021)

We're back with the latest edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup. As per reports, there's been backstage frustration regarding the booking of a specific division lately.

Brock Lesnar's upcoming match in Saudi Arabia will likely be a newsworthy development. But what will The Beast Incarnate do after that? A two-time NXT Champion has expressed that he would like to team up with his fiancée in an intriguing mixed tag match.

Today's roundup also features a currently retired star's cryptic tweet and Dominik Mysterio highlighting why he debuted without a mask.

Without further ado, let's take a closer look at these recent stories:

#5 'Significant frustration' over the booking of WWE's Women's Division

Main event feuds between the women of WWE are regularly given a proper spotlight on television. However, many female superstars in the lower and mid-card divisions have been subjected to poor booking recently.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, both on-screen talent and staff have expressed frustration over the matter.

WWE's announcement of the first-ever Queen's Crown Tournament initially seemed like a step in the right direction. However, it kicked off in underwhelming fashion on last week's SmackDown, as the matches - Toni Storm vs. Zelina Vega and Liv Morgan vs. Carmella - collectively lasted less than four minutes.

Although Carmella emerged victoriously against Morgan, Sapp noted that there were plans for the latter to win instead at one point ahead of their bout.

MariaKanellisBennett @MariaLKanellis #theydeservebetter On Smackdown Toni Storm vs Zelina lasted 2:14 and Liv Morgan vs Carmella lasted 1:36 is this true? @wwe #womenswrestlingmatters On Smackdown Toni Storm vs Zelina lasted 2:14 and Liv Morgan vs Carmella lasted 1:36 is this true? @wwe #womenswrestlingmatters #theydeservebetter

In addition to the lack of time for certain women's matches, teams like Tegan Nox-Shotzi Blackheart and Natalya-Tamina split during this year's WWE Draft, leading to a deficit of challengers for the women's tag team champions - Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H.

What is your opinion on how the company's higher-ups have booked female superstars lately? Let us know in the comments section below.

