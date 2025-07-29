WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Female star almost arrested due to Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre could miss SummerSlam, 5-time champion's injury update

Welcome to the WWE News and Rumor Roundup for July 29, 2025. Today, we'll cover various topics heading into SummerSlam, including Drew McIntyre's status for the event, an injury update for a five-time champion, and a female star's story of almost getting arrested due to Roman Reigns.Let's get started:#5. Drew McIntyre could miss WWE SummerSlam 2025Following a brief break, Drew McIntyre rejoined the blue brand and promptly initiated a feud with Randy Orton. However, battle lines were drawn as Logan Paul sided with The Scottish Warrior, and Jelly Roll agreed to team up with The Viper following Saturday Night's Main Event.Recently, the two-time WWE Champion and one-time World Heavyweight Champion revealed on X/Twitter that he was stuck in the United Kingdom, where he came to attend a friend's wedding. Unfortunately, he wasn't allowed back on a flight to the United States ahead of The Biggest Party of The Summer in New Jersey.&quot;I can't get back into America. They wouldn't let me board my flight. Look at this scenic countryside, does that look like an American scenic countryside? No. I am in England still. At my buddy's wedding, what a wedding it was. Planning to go back and train for SummerSlam, but no, I got blocked,&quot; McIntyre said. After taking another shot at Jelly Roll in the video, it'll be interesting to see if he can make it back in time for the historic event.#4. Can Drew McIntyre make it back in time for WWE SummerSlam 2025?It's common for international superstars to have visa troubles while they're on the road working as full-time performers. Unfortunately, Drew McIntyre went back to the United Kingdom, and he's currently unable to return to the United States for his upcoming tag team match in New Jersey.According to Fightful Select, the insider's sources claim that the situation is being looked at, and they're confident that McIntyre will return in time for the event. Moreover, another report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON) claims that the issue happened, as The Scottish Warrior only had his UK passport.#3. 5-time WWE champion provides an injury updateChad Gable was written off television when it was rumored that the 39-year-old WWE star suffered a shoulder injury. Meanwhile, a new El Grande Americano took his place, and the landscape slowly shifted when Master Gable was on a hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion.In an appearance on Twins TV, the former RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Tag Team Champion confirmed the seriousness of the injury and provided an update following his surgery. Moreover, he mentioned he's currently enjoying the time off with his family.“I’m looking at the silver lining here. I have a little injury to my rotator cuff. But what it did do was buy me some time off the road to be home with my family and do stuff like this, go to a baseball game on a Sunday which I never get to do. So find the bright side, right?&quot; Gable said.While he hasn't held a singles title, Gable and Ludwig share the moniker of El Grande Americano and are the current WWE Speed Champion.#2. A new El Grande Americano appeared on WWE RAWAfter Chad Gable's injury, Ludwig Kaiser seemingly took over the role of El Grande Americano on the red brand. While American Made has tried its best to prove the new masked man is Kaiser, the trio hasn't had much success in procuring actual proof.On the most recent edition of WWE RAW, El Grande Americano (Ludwig Kaiser) came out to distract the Latino World Order during their tag team title match against The Judgment Day. While Dragon Lee took care of Americano, another El Grande Americano appeared out of nowhere and cost the challengers their match against Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.#1. 28-year-old ex-WWE star almost got arrested due to Roman ReignsRoman Reigns was the face of WWE for years before he became a part-time performer. Apart from being the most well-known face in the industry, Reigns also attracted a lot of female attention from his early days in The Shield. Recently, Steph De Lander, fka Persia Pirotta, made a shocking confession about herself.The former NXT talent revealed that she almost got arrested by the police in her attempt to meet Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Axxess. While The Original Tribal Chief wasn't aware of the situation, nor did he contribute to it in any way, De Lander revealed this and promoted her biography on X/Twitter.&quot;I almost got arrested in 2014 trying to meet Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania Axxess,&quot; De Lander tweeted on X/Twitter.Luckily, De Lander didn't face any serious issues and eventually got to work in the same company as The Original Tribal Chief.