WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Former World Champion no longer in the company, Rey Mysterio praises Dominik, Brock Lesnar update

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup. As always, we have some of the biggest stories in the world of wrestling from the past 24 hours. Today's edition features reports on top stars like Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch.

We will look at what happened after SmackDown went off the air, involving AJ Styles, CM Punk, and others. So, without further ado, let's get into the stories.

#5. Clarity on the Brooks Jensen situation

Brooks Jensen's recent social media activity seemed to indicate he was released by WWE. However, that might not be the case. It looks like the whole thing is part of a storyline, based on his actions and recent reports.

Trending

Jensen appeared at last night's NXT live event in Tampa with a sign that referenced Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels. He was ejected from the arena by security after attempting to jump the barricade.

Expand Tweet

According to Fightful Select, it has been confirmed that Brooks Jensen's recent X (formerly Twitter) antics are all part of a budding storyline with Shawn Michaels. He is expected to return to NXT soon to begin the angle with the boss of the developmental brand.

#4. Rey Mysterio breaks character to praise his son

Rey Mysterio hates Dominik Mysterio. Or at least, their characters hate each other. The WWE Hall of Famer is undoubtedly proud of his son in real life, with Dirty Dom going from strength to strength in WWE.

Speaking during an interview with Graham "GSM" Matthews of Bleacher Report, Mysterio broke character to praise his son. The leader of LWO further stated that he hasn't had to help Dominik since his first few months as a wrestler:

"I think the only thing I probably helped him with is his first match, which I was right there by his corner, and becoming the first father and son Tag Team Champions. After that, everything he's probably done on his own and gotten advice from other people that has not been his father. To me, as a father, that makes me feel a large amount of pride because he's cutting his own path now. He's not in my footsteps. He's doing his own thing," said Mysterio.

Check out the video below:

It remains to be seen when Rey and Dominik Mysterio will cross paths on WWE television next. The moment might come sooner rather than later, as the father-son duo are both on RAW.

#3. Brock Lesnar's WWE status

Brock Lesnar is on a hiatus.

Brock Lesnar's name has been mentioned in WWE quite a few times recently, but does that mean he will be making a return? Not really. According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Beast Incarnate's comeback is currently on hold.

He is yet to receive the green light from WWE's legal team after being implied in Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon. There's no telling when, or if, Lesnar will return to the ring.

#2. What happened after SmackDown went off the air?

Last night's episode of SmackDown was an eventful one, with the biggest talking point coming at the end. AJ Styles faked his retirement to lure Cody Rhodes into a brutal attack. The beatdown continued after the show went off the air. But that's not all that happened after SmackDown.

Expand Tweet

Drew McIntyre cut a promo on CM Punk before his dark match against Jey Uso, which he lost by disqualification.

The Scottish Warrior claimed that if he wins the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash at the Castle, he will offer Punk a shot at the title. It remains to be seen how their rivalry progresses with the addition of a potential World Title match.

#1. Becky Lynch is a free agent

Becky Lyuch's contract expired recently.

Becky Lynch is no longer a part of WWE, at least for the time being. Fightful Select has reported that The Man is officially a free agent as of midnight on June 1. It has further been stated that no agreement or deal was reached at the last minute, making Lynch open to offers from elsewhere.

She is expected to receive the biggest contract any female star has ever received in history, which would be a worthy reward for her years of dedication to the business. With that being said, those close to Becky Lynch do not expect her to sign elsewhere, as things stand.

So, it seems like the seven-time World Champion is set to take a lengthy break from the ring before officially signing a new deal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback