WWE News and Rumor Roundup - Judgment Day member officially gone from the company, Major star retiring, Update on Liv Morgan and Kevin Owens

We are back with another stacked edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup. It's been a rough couple of weeks for The Judgment Day. Not only was one of their members let go by the promotion, but the injury bug hit them.

Speaking of injuries, Kevin Owens has provided an update on his recovery from neck issues. Continue reading as we dive into the top stories of the day:

#5. Judgment Day member removed by WWE

Carlito's time with WWE came to an end earlier this month when the company decided not to renew his contract. The former United States Champion was taken off television immediately after he announced his departure on social media.

The Puerto Rican wrestler spent the tail end of his run as a member of The Judgment Day. Fans were surprised when the company quietly wrote him off TV without giving him a proper sendoff to his character.

Carlito was set to leave the Stamford-based promotion upon his contract expiration. He announced his free agency a few weeks ago, but it wasn't until last night that WWE acknowledged his departure.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed the former Judgment Day was moved to the alumni section of the official site.

#4. WWE icon will be done with the in-ring competition at the end of 2025

If there was ever a doubt that John Cena wouldn't be truly done as a wrestler at the end of 2025, he has now set the record straight.

Speaking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Cenation Leader reiterated that he wouldn't lace up his boots again after December. He also shared his thoughts on his Farewell Tour so far.

"We're in the middle of a Retirement Tour, a Farewell Tour, and we are absolutely halfway through. It's been pretty incredible. I think we're getting down to a point where the audience understands that I'm done in December. And professional wrestling and retirement—there's no realism, but I will absolutely be done in December. It was kind of a thing where people didn't understand what was going on, but now we're halfway through it, it's a really good live experience because every audience is different."

John Cena is gearing up for his next title defense. He will face CM Punk at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event on June 28 in Saudi Arabia.

#3. Has WWE found Liv Morgan's replacement?

Liv Morgan hit a bump in the road just when she was front and center of the majority of the storylines on Monday Night RAW. During a match against Kairi Sane last week, The Miracle Kid fell awkwardly and dislocated her shoulder.

Her unfortunate injury will put her on the shelf for the foreseeable future, as Corey Graves confirmed on RAW that Morgan will be out of action for several months.

Liv Morgan would require surgery to repair the issues. This has put the future of the Women's Tag Team Championship in serious jeopardy. But contrary to the rumors, WWE won't strip her and Raquel Rodriguez of the title.

It looks like Roxanne Perez will step up on Liv Morgan's behalf, similarly to how Naomi filled in for Jade Cargill and teamed up with Bianca Belair last year. The Prodigy appears to be cementing her position in The Judgment Day, helping Rodriguez take down Ripley on RAW this past Monday.

Earlier today, WWE shared a picture of the duo on X with an interesting caption, seemingly confirming the formation of a new tag team.

You can check out the post below:

#2. Kevin Owens provides a concerning update on his injury

Kevin Owens is currently out of action with a serious neck injury. Like Liv Morgan, The Prizefighter has been told to undergo surgery, but he has been holding off on it so that his neck can naturally heal on its own before undergoing any procedure.

During the latest episode of the What Do You Wanna Talk About? with Cody Rhodes podcast, KO told Cody Rhodes that his neck surgery is scheduled for mid-July.

The Canadian wrestler revealed that while his neck has been fine in the past few months, ''the symptoms all came in one shot'' last week.

"So, everything took a turn, and it's been three months since my last match. It's been almost four months. We're waiting till mid-July to do the surgery. Hopefully, it's a normal neck fusion. It might not be. We don't know. So since then, I've felt fine. My neck's been fine. I'm not in pain. I've no symptoms of what you would expect somebody with a spinal cord injury to have, but in the last week, for some reason, the symptoms all came in one shot," he said.

Owens isn't expected to be back before WrestleMania next year.

#1. Is Dominik Mysterio legitimately injured?

Dominik Mysterio is another Judgment Day member said to be injured. He was scheduled to defend his Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at Night of Champions before an injury affected the plans.

As announced by Adam Pearce on WWE RAW earlier this week, the match between the two men is now off the table.

Later on in the show, Dominik announced that his ribs aren't 100%. Despite that, some fans were wondering if this was part of a storyline. Unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be the case.

According to PWInsider, Dominik has been dealing with a rib cage injury. But he is not expected to be out for any lengthy period of time.

