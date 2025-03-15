WWE News & Rumor Roundup - Legend announces end of full-time run; former champion returning right after WrestleMania 41; Brock Lesnar update

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News & Rumor Roundup. Today, we have a couple of interesting stories from SmackDown, which took place last night.

A popular name has announced the end of their full-time run in WWE following the show, while Triple H is set to bring back an old favorite of his. Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar has been spotted, and Sheamus has sent a message to disappointed fans after a major championship snub.

So, without further ado, let's get into today's roundup.

#1. Who is behind the '4' teaser on SmackDown?

This week's episode of SmackDown took place in Barcelona, Spain, last night. It was a solid show, with one of the most noteworthy happenings coming in the form of a mystery vignette. The number '4' appeared on a black screen, with slow footsteps in the background.

According to PWN's Cory Hays, the man behind this teaser is Aleister Black. He was released by WWE nearly four years ago and has since been a part of All Elite Wrestling as Malakai Black. The former NXT Champion is reportedly set to return on the SmackDown after WrestleMania 41 on April 25.

Another teaser was played during SmackDown, which seemed to signal the debut of Rey Fenix, another former AEW star and the real-life brother of Monday Night RAW's Penta. Unlike what is expected for Black, he could make his debut ahead of WrestleMania 41.

#2. Sheamus reacts to WWE's big Championship announcement

WWE has officially introduced exclusive Legacy Title belts in collaboration with 13 European football clubs. Among them are giants such as Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Chelsea FC, Manchester City, and Manchester United. Some fans were quick to note that European powerhouses, Liverpool FC, were not a part of this list.

Sheamus, a lifelong fan of The Reds, has reacted to WWE not releasing a custom Liverpool FC title. The Celtic Warrior sent a tweet to all supporters who are unhappy, stating that they don't need to worry because the Premier League title will be arriving at Anfield soon:

"For all the @LFC fans freaking out that there’s no custom Liverpool title belt available. Don’t be stressing. The real title will be arriving at Anfield in the next four weeks #YNWA," tweeted Sheamus.

Liverpool is currently on top of the Premier League, leading second-place Arsenal by 15 points with nine games to go. So, Sheamus' prediction might indeed come true, with The Reds likely to win the trophy and become the champions of England for a record-equalling 20th time.

#3. Brock Lesnar and Sable allegedly spotted

Brock Lesnar has not been on WWE television for over a year, and his future is not looking good. He isn't legally cleared due to being allegedly mentioned in Janel Grant's amended complaints in her lawsuit against Vince McMahon.

Amid the uncertainty, Lesnar has reportedly been spotted in Virginia Beach with his wife, Sable. According to PWInsider, they are in the area to support their daughter, Mya Lesnar, in the 2025 MCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships this weekend.

The Beast Incarnate has recently been pictured, seemingly looking a little different than usual.

#4. Lilian Garcia is leaving Smackdown

Following SmackDown last night, Lilian Garcia has announced that her time as the blue brand's full-time ring announcer is over. She took to her Instagram handle to make the announcement while addressing her immediate future.

Garcia is staying in WWE and will be the ring announcer for every Saturday Night's Main Event show going forward. She is also set to work on multiple projects, as teased in her Instagram post. The legendary announcer ended her heartfelt statement by thanking the fans for their support:

"Just finished announcing SmackDown in Barcelona, Spain and it was absolutely incredible!! Gracias por todo el amor España! ❤️ But now I have some news that this was my last show as the full-time SmackDown announcer. A new era is upon us BUT I will still be with the company as I will be announcing for all @wwe Saturday Night’s Main Event shows on @nbc & @peacock, singing at certain special events, AND currently working on other show ideas with WWE! 😉 WWE is my home so stay tuned as a new chapter begins… I invite all of you to continue this journey with me as we share it together!! 📖🤸🏼‍♀️ Bottom line, thank you and I love you dearly!!!!" she wrote.

It remains to be seen who will replace Lilian Garcia on SmackDown. For now, it could be Alicia Taylor, who is Monday Night RAW's ring announcer, although WWE might also have somebody else lined up.

