Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News and Rumor Roundup for 21st October, 2025. Today, we'll cover Bianca Belair's absence from the product, Seth Rollins being gone from the red brand for now, and AJ Styles' sudden title win from Monday Night RAW.

#5. Seth Rollins is no longer the World Heavyweight Champion following WWE RAW

On the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW, Adam Pearce dropped a bombshell announcement regarding Seth Rollins' future and revealed he's gone from the red brand for a while, as he underwent surgery on his injured shoulder. Pearce blamed The Vision for the injury due to their attack last week.

Moreover, the RAW General Manager informed everyone that he stripped Rollins of the World Heavyweight Championship, and an over-the-top-rope Battle Royal was announced to determine a second contender for the vacant title. The winner of the match would face CM Punk at Saturday Night's Main Event for the title in Salt Lake City.

#4. Seth Rollins' real-life wife, Becky Lynch, refused Paul Heyman's offer on WWE RAW

In a backstage segment on Monday Night RAW, Paul Heyman explained his case to the Women's Intercontinental Champion, Becky Lynch. The Oracle claimed that Breakker and Red conspired against The Visionary, and he tried to stop them, but had no choice but to join them.

Later, he told Lynch there is still a place for The Man in The Vision. The multi-time Women's Champion rejected the offer, confronted the WWE Hall of Famer, and warned Heyman that Rollins would return to target everything and everyone associated with Paul Heyman in the industry.

#3. Unfortunate news around Bianca Belair's WWE future - Reports

Earlier this year, Bianca Belair punched her ticket to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas when she won the Women's Elimination Chamber match and earned an opportunity to face the Women's World Champion. Instead, the one-on-one match became a Triple Threat match with Rhea Ripley. Sadly, she lost the match and took the pin from the champion.

Later, The EST revealed she broke her finger, and she's been on the shelf as a performer since April 2025. According to Fightful Select, Belair suffered a serious injury, as she not only broke her finger but also busted her knuckle. It will take an ample amount of time to heal, and she will miss more time as a performer.

#2. Bianca Belair's WWE rival also suffered a setback - Reports

WWE Superstars made a trip to Tokyo, Japan, for a few live events following their weekend in Australia. During the show, Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY faced The Kabuki Warriors, Asuka and Kairi Sane, in a tag team match. During the contest, Mami suffered an injury, which turned out to be a broken nose.

Multiple reports have noted that the 29-year-old Australian star suffered a broken nose, but there's no update on the said injury. Last year, the two-time Women's World Champion broke her orbital bone and missed a few weeks heading into Survivor Series. Mami could face a similar situation based on the injury's nature.

#1. AJ Styles shockingly wins a title on WWE RAW

A while back, AJ Styles made his intentions clear to retire from professional wrestling in 2026. The Phenomenal One has wrestled for over two decades and wants to have a proper run by giving it back to the fans before hanging up the wrestling boots for good.

On the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW, the 48-year-old WWE legend won the World Tag Team Championship alongside Dragon Lee. In the match's final moments, The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh weren't able to outsmart the duo, and Balor took the pin in the middle of the ring from Styles, as the villainous duo lost the titles.

It came as a pleasant surprise, as no one expected Styles to hold gold out of nowhere on the red brand.

