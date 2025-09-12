WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Legends to compete at WrestleMania 43? Triple H confirms major return, Paul Heyman provides an update

Welcome to another exciting edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup for 12th September 2025. Today, we'll cover the possibility of legends stepping out of retirement for WrestleMania 43, Triple H confirms a major return, and Paul Heyman provides an update following Clash in Paris 2025.Let's get started:#5. Triple H confirms major WWE star's returnA while back, Triple H went on The Pat McAfee Show and confirmed Cody Rhodes' return for Wrestlepalooza in Indiana. The Game has often teased or hyped up superstars' return to the Stamford-based promotion through his social media accounts.Recently, he uploaded a poster for the upcoming Lucha Libre AAA's TripleMania on Friday. The poster featured talents that are set to compete at the event, and the Chief Content Officer inadvertently confirmed Rey Mysterio's return at the biggest AAA event of the year. In April 2025, Rey Mysterio got injured on SmackDown during a Six-Man Tag Team match and hasn't competed inside the ring since the injury.It'll be interesting to see if Mysterio gets physical at the event under any capacity.#4. 37-year-old star made his return to WWE NXTA few years ago, Tyler Breeze was released from the Stamford-based promotion under the old regime. While Breeze didn't retire from professional wrestling, the 37-year-old had ties with the company, as he often appeared on Xavier Woods' UpUp DownDown, and he signed with the company a while back as a writer on NXT.On the most recent edition of WWE NXT, Tavion Heights defeated the North American Champion, Ethan Page, in a Flag match. After the match, Tyler Breeze returned to the developmental brand in his former persona. He entered the ring and took a selfie with Page, who was lying in the ring. Later, he got a title match against the North American Champion at NXT Homecoming.#3. WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman provides an updateClash in Paris 2025 didn't exactly go according to The Vision's plan, as Roman Reigns defeated Bronson Reed in the opening contest. After the match, The Oracle paid the price as he was locked in Roman Reigns' guillotine choke before Reed and Breakker interfered.While The Original Tribal Chief was written off from the product in France, Heyman hasn't appeared on the weekly show as well following the attack. After the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW, the WWE Hall of Famer provided an interesting update, which teases a future turn.Paul Heyman @HeymanHustleLINK. @WWE @WWEUsos @WWERollins @netflix @WWEonNetflixx @bronbreakkerwwe @BRONSONISHERE I watched it. I'm glad the fact the fascist dictator of the Island of Relevancy @WWERomanReigns' horrific guillotine on me is so celebrated. If you thought my actions at #WrestleMania were hocking, wait 'til you see what I am conspiring to pull off next!The Oracle's tweet hints that a superstar could turn sides and possibly join him and The Vision.#2. Is WWE WrestleMania taking place in Saudi Arabia?WrestleMania's future has taken a few interesting turns over the past few days as Turki Al-Sheikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, stated that WrestleMania 43 will take place in Saudi Arabia in 2027. While many didn't take it seriously at the time, there's a strong possibility that the comments were true.According to PWInsider, Al-Sheikh's comments were true, and WWE would soon make an official announcement regarding WrestleMania's future. This might be the first time in over two decades since The Grandest Stage of Them All takes place outside of the United States.#1. WWE legends and veterans could compete at WrestleMania 43 - ReportsWrestleMania is set to go global in a few years, as WWE is reportedly planning to host the event in Saudi Arabia. The company has a good relationship with the country, as for years, premium live events have taken place in Riyadh and Jeddah. However, WrestleMania is a big step for the company.According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio (WOR), the possibility of legends and veterans coming out of retirement for a match in Saudi Arabia isn't far-fetched, as there's a push to bring out a few names for the event. While it's over a year away, there's a chance some names might compete at the event for a great payday.As of now, no names are reported, but it'll be interesting to witness a legend or a veteran possibly have their final match at The Grandest Stage of Them All in Saudi Arabia.