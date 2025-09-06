  • home icon
  • WWE News and Rumor Roundup: Major name returns after over 3800 days, John Cena's final match revealed, Brock Lesnar's new contract?

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Sep 06, 2025 12:12 GMT
Brock Lesnar and John Cena! [Images from WWE.com]

Welcome to the WWE News and Rumor Roundup for September 6, 2025. Today, we'll continue to cover the fallout of Clash in Paris with an update on John Cena's final match, Brock Lesnar's new contract with the company, and a major return after over 3800 days.

Let's get started:

#5. John Cena's final WWE match revealed - Reports

John Cena's time as a full-time performer is set to end in less than a few months. The Franchise Player got to play the bad guy and break Ric Flair's record in the promotion, but there was some uncertainty around his final match, as no date or venue was announced.

According to WrestleVotes on X, the 17-time WWE World Champion's final match is set to take place in Washington, DC, at Saturday Night's Main Event on 13th December.

While the company is yet to finalize his last opponent, fans now have a date for when The Leader of Cenation will have his final-ever match in the Stamford-based promotion.

#4. John Cena will compete at WWE Wrestlepalooza

On the most recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Sami Zayn congratulated John Cena on his way out and asked for his blessings to continue the tradition with the United States Championship by doing an open challenge. While The Franchise Player agreed, the champion asked him to face him in Chicago, and the two locked horns.

In the match's final moments, Brock Lesnar appeared and pulled out the referee, which caused a double disqualification. Later, he delivered two F5s on John Cena and sent a message to him backstage after the attack, where the management confirmed a one-on-one match between the two at Wrestlepalooza.

#3. Brock Lesnar signed a new contract with WWE - Reports

Brock Lesnar was on a long hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion when his name appeared in an ongoing lawsuit against Vince McMahon. The company kept its distance from The Beast Incarnate for two years before he returned at WWE SummerSlam 2025, where he attacked John Cena.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), the multi-time WWE World Champion's contract expired a few months ago, and he signed a new deal with the promotion when he got his clearance from the legal team. Moreover, the new deal came with limited dates, which is why Brock Lesnar waited a while to attack John Cena for the second time following his return.

#2. Top name replaced on WWE SmackDown

The commentary team reverted to two names in a booth when Triple H became the creative head of the weekly product. While there are instances when three commentators can be found at a table, management often tends to do it on a special occasion.

On the most recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown, it was revealed that Wade Barrett will no longer be a commentator on the blue brand. Instead, Corey Graves was announced as his replacement along with Michael Cole, who also switched brands. It'll be interesting to see what's next for Barrett on the main roster.

#1. AJ Lee returned on WWE SmackDown

It had been around 3840 days since AJ Lee had her last match in the Stamford-based promotion. The former Divas Champion was in a six-woman tag team match with Paige and Natalya as her partners. After she won the match, she soon announced her retirement from in-ring competition and left the industry.

On the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW, Becky Lynch landed a series of slaps on CM Punk and tried to stop him from confronting Seth Rollins. The Man's action came at a heavy cost when The Straight Edge Superstar headed to Friday Night SmackDown in Chicago.

In the show's main event, CM Punk had another interaction with Becky Lynch, but Punk walked out of the ring before AJ Lee arrived on the scene and attacked Big Time Becks. Later, Lee was seen with the Women's Intercontinental Championship, and the couple closed the show.

