WWE News & Rumor Roundup – Major star accused of getting talents fired, big update on Charlotte's relationship, champion forced to drop title for not re-signing (December 25, 2021)

One of the biggest names in WWE history has been accused of getting other talents fired, and we begin today's roundup with details of the explosive story.

Charlotte Flair's relationship status has also been a hot topic amongst fans ever since reports of her split with Andrade started doing the rounds. Based on her recent social media post, we now have a big update on the reigning SmackDown Women's champion.

A popular former champion revealed she was forced to drop her title for not re-signing with the WWE several years ago.

The roundup can't be complete without Vince McMahon as the WWE Chairman's name makes the news almost every day. Details of McMahon coming up with a new gimmick for a SmackDown star, as well as the boss' recent decision to put his house up for sale, have been covered.

On that note, let's get right into the WWE News & Rumor Roundup:

#5. Sabu claims The Undertaker got wrestlers fired from WWE

The Undertaker was a respected locker room leader in WWE during his heyday, and he had a tremendous backstage influence within the company.

Sabu recently revealed on PTM's Vinny Vegas that The Undertaker was against stiff in-ring workers and would inform management about stars who were rough in the squared circle.

The ECW legend claimed that The Deadman would 'b****' about wrestlers who were stiff with him and added that the same scenario applied to other top stars in the WWE. Here's what Sabu revealed:

"It's okay to be rough and stiff – I respect that. I don't like guys that are too light. The Undertaker, he was so light you don't feel him. If you're stiff to him, he'll b**** about you; he'll get you fired. But if you're stiff with me, I won't get you fired; I'll tell you to ease up or keep it up. The top guys in WWF [WWE], if you're too stiff with them, they'll get you fired." (H/t Danny Hart of Sportskeeda Wrestling)

Sabu perfectly understood The Undertaker's strict approach as it was of utmost importance to protect performers.

Sabu said talent couldn't afford to make mistakes and saw the reasoning behind The Undertaker's uncompromising reaction to wrestlers being a little too hard with their punches and strikes.

Do you agree with The Undertaker's methods while dealing with superstars who were excessively stiff in the ring?

