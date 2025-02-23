WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Major star's departure officially confirmed by the company; Disappointing update on Goldberg; John Cena injury?

Welcome to another edition of the WWE News and Rumor Roundup, where we bring you the top stories from the world of the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Ad

A former champion's WWE contract has reportedly expired, and now, the Stamford-based promotion has confirmed their departure with a major move. Goldberg is set to wrestle his final match later this year, but it may not be against a top RAW Superstar.

We also have a veteran pitching an interesting angle which could see John Cena suffering a big blow due to injury, and more. So without further ado, let's begin:

Ad

Trending

#4. WWE confirms former SmackDown Women's Champion's exit

Carmella has been in the news recently after it was reported by Masked J of PWN and Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp that her WWE contract had expired. The 37-year-old star was last seen in action in March 2023 before she took a hiatus due to her real-life pregnancy.

The Princess of Staten Island had a 12-year stint in the global juggernaut, winning six titles overall and numerous other accolades. Shortly after rumors about her contract status surfaced, Carmella changed her Instagram username to her real-life name, Leah Van Dale, and removed mentions of WWE from the bio.

Ad

Now, WWE has moved her to the alumni section on the official website, confirming that the multi-time champion is no longer a part of the promotion.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Carmella, and if she joins another promotion someday.

#3. Disappointing update on Goldberg

Goldberg will finally end his legendary career with a match in the summer of 2025. However, no details on the event or the opponent are available, as of this writing.

Da Man's last appearance in the Stamford-based promotion was at the Bad Blood 2024 Premium Live Event, where he was in attendance with his son, Gage. Goldberg and World Heavyweight Champion Gunther had a heated exchange during the show, leading to speculation that the two might face each other in a singles match.

Ad

But it may not happen. According to PWNReports, a Goldberg vs. Gunther clash is "no longer on the table."

Expand Tweet

Ad

#2. Veteran pitches an interesting angle for John Cena

John Cena's retirement tour is in full swing and The Cenation Leader is set to compete in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match at the namesake PLE on March 1.

The bout also includes CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Damian Priest, and Seth Rollins, and the winner will challenge Cody Rhodes for his title at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Wrestling veteran Magnum T.A. recently put forward the idea of Cena dethroning Rhodes before his retirement, only to be viciously destroyed by Jacob Fatu. He feels The Samoan Werewolf manhandling John Cena, leading to him relinquishing the gold due to injury (in kayfabe) could get "serious steam" on Fatu.

"If you had something just absolute monstrous to do right behind it to put some serious steam on somebody, like this little Jacob Fatu guy, you know, who's just a mad man. Because I could see him laying [Cena]. I could see Cena having the championship and him just destroying him to the point where he would have to like give the title up, never lost it, could not even comeback and defend it. I can see that kind of action with him," he said. [36:37 - 37:10]

Ad

Will Cena manage to outlast five other men at Elimination Chamber to book his spot in a world title match at WrestleMania 41? Only time will tell.

#1. Huge name signed to a major deal

WWE has made a blockbuster move by signing Scott Steiner's son, Brock Rechsteiner, to a Next In Line (NIL) deal. This was revealed by his brother Brandon Rechsteiner while speaking during an interview with Jim Varsallone.

Ad

Brandon stated that Brock really wants to be a WWE Superstar before heaping praise on the latter, who plays football for Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

Ad

"I know he really wants to be in WWE. He has signed an N.I.L. deal with WWE so, my dream for him would be to do really good in football, try to take it to the NFL, whatever that means and then getting - and he will be a WWE Superstar because he’s so talented and he has the charisma that my dad has," Brandon said.

It remains to be seen if Brock Rechsteiner becomes a full-time superstar in the sports entertainment juggernaut somewhere down the line, and possibly joins forces with his cousin and reigning Intercontinental Champion, Bron Breakker.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback