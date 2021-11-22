WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Original plan for Survivor Series main event, Backstage talk on released superstars, Reason why Sasha Banks wanted to leave (November 21, 2021)

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup. Today, we'll take a look at the backstage discussions surrounding a few recently released superstars.

A former Million Dollar Champion criticized Vince McMahon for the budget cuts. Meanwhile, Sasha Banks spoke about why she wanted to be released back in 2019.

With the conclusion of this year's Survivor Series pay-per-view, today's roundup will also highlight an interesting Brock Lesnar mention and the original plan for the main event.

With that in mind, let's dive deeper into these news and rumor stories.

#5. Backstage talk about former WWE faction Hit Row

November 2021 has included two rounds of budget cuts in WWE thus far. While Hit Row's B-Fab was let go on November 4, other members – Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, and Top Dolla – were released several days later.

As per Fightful Select, there had been internal discussions about whether or not the faction's members should have worked as heels or babyfaces. Additionally, pitches regarding which superstar would lead Hit Row made rounds backstage.

Previous reports have highlighted how Top Dolla was predicted to be the breakout star from the newer crop of talent on WWE's main roster. Fightful stated that his hosting skills and dedication to the faction attracted attention behind the scenes. However, since being released, rumors indicate that he received a polarizing reaction from higher-ups.

Top Dolla recently addressed hearsays about him having backstage heat, noting via Twitter that he won't let "BS" reports ruin his reputation:

A.J. Francis aka FRAN¢ @AJFrancis410 TRUST ME I got plenty stories I can tell about how I was disrespected but just took it on the chin like a professional.



Even with the video I released today it was all professionalism. But I’m NOT gonna let these BS “reports” ruin my reputation.



I got tea I can spill too. TRUST ME I got plenty stories I can tell about how I was disrespected but just took it on the chin like a professional. Even with the video I released today it was all professionalism. But I’m NOT gonna let these BS “reports” ruin my reputation.I got tea I can spill too. https://t.co/gKlX3qdAHL

Top Dolla also let WWE higher-ups know that releasing B-Fab earlier this month was a mistake. The Hit Row member mentioned this in a tweet reacting to rumors about him rubbing people the wrong way backstage, adding that he often stood up for himself upon hearing others say their faction would never work.

