WWE News and Rumor Roundup: Reason why AJ Styles missed RAW this week, former champion looking for an exit? (27th October 2021)

We are back with another exciting edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup. Between the absence of top superstars and stories about a potential exit from the company, many reports have fuelled the rumor brigade over the last 24 hours. We also saw a current champion talk about a potential title feud with a celebrated legend.

Here, we look at some of the biggest news and rumors that have dominated the headlines since yesterday. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#5 Why was AJ Styles absent from RAW this week?

AJ Styles did not appear on Monday Night RAW this week. He was scheduled to compete in the only match that was advertised before the episode. The Phenomenal One and Omos were supposed to face RK-Bro for the Red brand's tag team titles. The backstage reports claim that Styles missed the show due to an unspecified injury, and the match was canceled.

Instead, we saw a triple-threat tag team match between The Street Profits, The Alpha Academy, and The Dirty Dawgs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode eventually won the match to get a title opportunity later on the same episode. They challenged RK-Bro for the tag team titles, which Orton and Riddle eventually retained.

While it was good to see a new match on RAW, fans certainly missed AJ Styles on the season premiere. They will hope to see him back in action soon, as long as he is medically cleared to compete. He had also teased a potential alliance with Finn Balor when the latter was drafted to the Monday night show.

#4 Former tag team champion Chad Gable is reportedly pushed to exit WWE

Chad Gable has allegedly been told by his close friends that he should explore other opportunities. Dave Meltzer stated that there have been talks about his potential exit but also said that there's very little chance of Gable actually leaving the company.

"It's been talked about, but I don't think it's going to happen. But it has been talked about, and he has definitely had friends tell him the same thing. I know it's been one of those things that it's been under consideration, but I don't think he's going anywhere. I don't know that. Just one of those things. Not everyone's gonna get an offer from AEW and that would really be the only place to go, and he's making a lot of money in WWE, and he's not gonna make that in IMPACT or anywhere else," said Meltzer.

Chad Gable is currently competing in the RAW Tag Team division alongside Otis. He has found momentum as part of The Alpha Academy and takes great pride in his partner's transformation into a monstrous character on the main roster.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das