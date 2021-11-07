WWE News & Rumor Roundup – Retired legend ready to return for Brock Lesnar match, Big demand to re-sign released star, Top name had issues doing 'jobs' (November 6th, 2021)

We're back with yet another stacked installment of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE News & Rumor Roundup.

#5. Former WWE star and ECW legend Sabu willing to return to the ring to face Brock Lesnar

Legendary wrestler Sabu revealed during a recent chat with WSI: Wrestling Shoot Interviews that he would probably never wrestle again due to issues with his back and seemingly confirmed his retirement.

However, the ECW original did state that he would be ready to make an in-ring comeback if he got the opportunity to wrestle Brock Lesnar. Sabu detailed why he would cherish the chance to share the ring with Lesnar and complimented the former WWE Universal Champion's in-ring style.

Sabu said Brock Lesnar was a solid worker and an ideal opponent for his final match.

"I'd definitely get back in the ring for Brock Lesnar; I'd love to wrestle him. Especially if it was my final match, I'd love to wrestle him… He's the best; he's a shooter, he's a good worker, he's my kind of opponent. I like big guys; I like wrestling big guys. I don't like wrestling guys like me because it's not that interesting. It's more interesting wrestling a guy like me against a guy like Brock Lesnar," revealed Sabu.

The former ECW world champion admitted that he's been dealing with a back injury for a while, which has prevented him from wrestling more frequently for the past two years.

"I'm not doing real good. I hurt my back about a year ago, and it's still been hurting. I wrestled a couple of weeks ago, but I shouldn't have. I've only wrestled twice in the last year (and) I only went to the gym a couple of times the last year 'cause I hurt my back. I'm probably not gonna wrestle no more…I'm probably just gonna do autograph signings and personal appearance-type stuff."

From a stylistic standpoint, Sabu vs. Brock Lesnar would have been an entertaining match had both men been in their respective primes. Sadly enough, it's safe to say that the intriguing showdown will never come to fruition in the WWE.

