WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Several stars released before Crown Jewel, Triple H hurting the company? John Cena's next opponent revealed

Welcome to an exciting edition of WWE News and Roundup for October 11, 2025. Today, we'll cover multiple releases ahead of Crown Jewel in Perth, Triple H's actions reportedly hurting the business, and John Cena's next opponent.

#5. John Cena's next WWE opponent - Reports

John Cena's run as a professional wrestler will end in December, when Cena will have his final match as a performer in Washington, DC, at Saturday Night's Main Event. Meanwhile, the creative team might have figured out his next opponent after AJ Styles.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), the current plan for Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 revolves around The Franchise Player facing The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship in San Diego. It'll be interesting to see if Cena leaves the event as a Grand Slam Champion.

#4. John Cena's last WWE match might end up in his favor - Reports

John Cena's final run arguably hasn't lived up to fans' expectations. He had a heel run in the Stamford-based promotion for months before turning face. A while ago, it was reported that Gunther would be The Cenation Leader's final opponent in Washington.

The bout might not go in The Ring General's favor. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), veterans and legends often lose their final match, but that might not be the case for the 17-time WWE World Champion. There is a possibility that Gunther might lose the contest.

#3. Triple H's actions are reportedly hurting WWE

Triple H has been seemingly trying to do it all in the Stamford-based promotion as the Chief Content Officer. The Game has also made some appearances outside the company, including visits to the White House. While having a political opinion isn't wrong, many have started to question The Cerebral Assassin's actions.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), the 14-time WWE World Champion has missed a few shows, which has led people backstage to believe that his political actions are hurting the product and the company. Doubts have seemingly begun to creep in backstage, and it'll be interesting to see how Triple H deals with it.

#2. Jacy Jayne was injured at a WWE event

Jacy Jayne dominated competition across promotions when she became the TNA Knockouts World Champion and held the NXT Women's Championship at the same time in the Stamford-based promotion. While Jayne lost the TNA title to Ash by Elegance, she's still ruling WWE's developmental brand.

At a recent live event for NXT, Jayne was in a tag team match against ZaRuca (Zaria and Sol Ruca). During the match, the champion grabbed her quad, and the bout ended abruptly. Moreover, she needed help to go backstage, which indicates she got injured in some capacity on the show.

#1. Multiple stars were released ahead of WWE Crown Jewel 2025

Budget cuts haven't been the company's strong suit, as they have often happened at a time when no one expects them. Ahead of WWE Crown Jewel in Perth, several names in the company have announced their release and exit from the promotion. Most of them are from the developmental system.

While these were rumors at first, several names have already addressed their release on social media. Wes Lee, Stevie Turner, Lance Anoa’i, Jin Tala, Drako Knox, Haze Jameson, Summer Sorrell, Brayden "BJ" Ray, Jamar Hampton, and Zara Zakher were released before the event in Perth.

In addition to the abovementioned names, SmackDown star Kit Wilson's wife, who was a WWE official alongside Ava on NXT, was also on the list. It'll be interesting to see what's next for these stars as performers.

