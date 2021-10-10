WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Female star's in-ring return confirmed, Reason why AJ Lee hasn't had another match, Interesting note on Roman Reigns' merchandise sales (October 10, 2021)

Welcome to the October 10th edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup. AJ Lee recently highlighted why she hasn't returned to in-ring action yet.

As per a new report, Roman Reigns' merchandise sales have broken a huge record. Not too long ago, a current WWE star's comeback match was made official.

Today's roundup also features potential plans regarding Gable Steveson and how Becky Lynch warned a Hall of Famer via Twitter.

With that in mind, let's take a closer look at these recent stories:

#5 Why won't former WWE Superstar AJ Lee return to the ring?

AJ Lee (real name - AJ Mendez) last wrestled in 2015. Due to a neck injury and the fulfillment of her goals, she stepped away from life in the squared circle to pursue other interests.

The three-time WWE Divas Champion recently became an executive producer for WOW - Women of Wrestling. During an interview with Izzy on the WOW Superheroes YouTube channel, AJ mentioned that she could technically wrestle again. However, she wants the next generation of female wrestlers to have their spotlight.

"Physically, mentally, emotionally, I'm healed from everything I've gone through in wrestling. I could technically do it, but I'm so enjoying letting the next generation have their spotlight," AJ Lee said. "I got to do everything I wanted to do. So, it really would have to be, is that challenge there? I don't think the girls need me there. I think that they are going to take over the world all by themselves."

WOW @wowsuperheroes

youtu.be/6ALFFIo5DLo The full EXCLUSIVE interview with @TheAJMendez has just dropped on the official WOW Wrestling YouTube channel. Find out what she told the Hot Tag with Izzy about her plans for WOW Wrestling!Click the link to see the entire interview: The full EXCLUSIVE interview with @TheAJMendez has just dropped on the official WOW Wrestling YouTube channel. Find out what she told the Hot Tag with Izzy about her plans for WOW Wrestling!Click the link to see the entire interview:

youtu.be/6ALFFIo5DLo https://t.co/go7OglN8FO

In addition to her executive producer role, the former WWE Superstar will also do color commentary for Women of Wrestling down the line.

During her time away from the industry, AJ Lee has pursued writing projects while also making a name for herself as an advocate for mental health awareness and animal welfare.

Would you like to see her return to in-ring action at some point? Let us know in the comments section below.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das