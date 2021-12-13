WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Top star breaks kayfabe, Possible name change? Sami Zayn on Brock Lesnar (December 12, 2021)

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup. Following the most recent episode of SmackDown, a kayfabe-breaking moment went down between two top stars.

WWE reportedly reapplied to trademark a RAW Superstar's former name not too long ago. Meanwhile, Sami Zayn tweeted his brief thoughts after a newsworthy segment with Brock Lesnar.

Drew McIntyre has teased a match against someone he is yet to face one-on-one. There have been numerous reports regarding Jeff Hardy's release from the company and the circumstances leading up to it. Today's roundup will highlight what another WWE source had to say about the matter.

With that in mind, let's take a closer look at these news and rumor stories.

#5. Charlotte Flair's gesture towards Becky Lynch after WWE SmackDown

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are known to have real-life heat against each other, which was a significant part of their feud heading into Survivor Series 2021. Though many expected the two to stick to their respective brands following the pay-per-view, both women recently clashed in a fatal-four-way match after SmackDown.

The untelevised bout also included Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks, as the latter eventually pinned Lynch to pick up a victory. During the post-match events, fans in attendance captured a kayfabe-breaking moment involving Flair.

As she was leaving, The Queen handed Becky Lynch her RAW Women's Championship in what seemed to be a nice gesture, judging by the wrestling world's reactions across Twitter.

You can see this moment unfold in the clips below:

malath @beckysli the way char gave becky her belt😭 the way char gave becky her belt😭 https://t.co/1gdg5HaBQl

While Charlotte Flair may have briefly broken character, Big Time Becks maintained her gimmick and blamed a young fan for distracting her in the fatal-four-way contest.

This match, although untelevised, marked Lynch's in-ring return to WWE's blue brand for the first time since October. The Man's last televised bout on SmackDown saw her lose to Sasha Banks one-on-one.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das