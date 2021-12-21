WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Unexpected original plan for released star, Veteran praises Roman Reigns, Note on Bray Wyatt's release (December 20, 2021)

We're back with another exciting WWE News and Rumor Roundup. A former NXT star spoke about higher-ups' original plan for her not too long ago.

Roman Reigns has received significant praise from a veteran who is currently part of the company's roster. Meanwhile, there has been a recent backstage note regarding Bray Wyatt's release from WWE.

Today's roundup will also feature a report on Mustafa Ali's status. Additionally, Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan took part in an exciting angle, away from Monday Night RAW, as part of their ongoing feud.

With that in mind, let's take a closer look at these news and rumor stories.

#5. WWE wanted Scarlett Bordeaux to manage Damian Priest

While Scarlett and Karrion Kross received their releases from WWE on November 4, 2021, the real-life couple had joined the promotion at different points.

Kross' fiancée signed a contract with the sports entertainment giant a few months before him. During a recent autograph signing with Signed By Superstars, Scarlett revealed that the initial plan for her included a run alongside Damian Priest as his valet:

"I don't know if you know this, but the original plan was for me to manage Damian Priest because we weren't sure if Kross was going to be free. Then Kross got signed."

As Kross eventually joined the company, Scarlett's suggested run with Priest never translated to television. The real-life couple had a notable stint together as a superstar-valet combo on NXT, which sadly didn't become a main roster act in the long run.

Interestingly, Damian Priest had his last NXT match against Karrion Kross. After losing that battle, The Archer of Infamy got called up to RAW and has had a fruitful time there thus far — featuring alongside Bad Bunny in a newsworthy WrestleMania match and winning the WWE United States Championship as well.

