WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Unfortunate news for Tiffany Stratton, Brock Lesnar crosses a line, Andrade got himself fired on purpose?

Welcome to an exciting edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup for 20th September, 2025. Today, we'll cover how Brock Lesnar crossed a line on Friday Night SmackDown, an unfortunate update on Tiffany Stratton, and a veteran thinks Andrade got himself fired on purpose.

Let's get started:

#5. Andrade got himself fired on purpose, says ex-WWE star

The situation with Andrade took a drastic turn in a matter of weeks, where El Idolo went from competing for the WWE Tag Team Championship in the promotion to being released. While the former United States Champion thanked the company for the opportunities, he reportedly failed to maintain stable communication, and Dutch Mantell thinks it was intentional.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the ex-WWE personality stated that Andrade purposely got himself fired from the Stamford-based promotion, as he didn't want to be there anymore. While a reason wasn't stated, Mantell believes that the 35-year-old wanted out.

"I think he wanted to get fired. He had to. Listen, if you have a job and you want to keep the job, if your place of employment calls you, won't you try to call them back the same day at least? He went weeks and weeks without calling them back. So, he was telling them, 'Hey, I don't want to be there.' I have no idea why he didn't want to be there. Most guys are knocking themselves out to get to WWE, and he's knocking himself out to get released, and they finally give him his wish," Mantell said.

Andrade's first match outside the Stamford-based promotion will take place on October 3rd in Tijuana.

#4. Top name appeared on WWE SmackDown

Last month, Sami Zayn won the United States Championship in France on Friday Night SmackDown against Solo Sikoa. After the loss, Sikoa was nowhere to be seen on the weekly product, and many veterans believed that the 32-year-old star was punished for what happened at Rikishi's wrestling promotion.

Those doubts could be put to rest as Solo Sikoa appeared on Friday Night SmackDown. In the vignette, the Street Champion appeared alongside Tonga Loa and praised Loa for his loyalty to him. Sikoa hinted at going after the WWE Tag Team Championship on the blue brand.

#3. Unfortunate news for Tiffany Stratton ahead of WWE Wrestlepalooza

A week ago, Tiffany Stratton defended her title against Jade Cargill on an episode of Friday Night SmackDown. After the match, Stratton was pulled from her upcoming match at NXT: Homecoming, and uncertainty rose around the 26-year-old star heading into Wrestlepalooza.

On the most recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown, it was confirmed that Tiffany Stratton will defend her WWE Women's Championship against Nia Jax and Jade Cargill on next week's episode in a Triple Threat match. Unfortunately for Stratton, the match was originally planned for the PLE in Indiana.

The company had an official graphic and merchandise made for the match, but due to Stratton's in-ring status, it won't occur at the event anymore. Since winning the title in January, Stratton has only defended the title at three PLEs: WrestleMania 41, Evolution 2025, and SummerSlam 2025.

#2. Reason behind Tiffany Stratton not competing at WWE Wrestlepalooza - Reports

Tiffany Stratton has dominated the women's division on the blue brand for over 250 days as the champion. Unfortunately, she had a painful incident on SmackDown when she defended her title on the blue brand in a SummerSlam rematch against Jade Cargill.

According to PWInsider Elite, the 26-year-old WWE star is not injured, but the company decided to move the title match from Wrestlepalooza to Friday Night SmackDown as they didn't want the card to be overstacked. Moreover, recent PLEs have adopted the tradition of having five matches.

#1. Brock Lesnar attacked top name on WWE SmackDown

Brock Lesnar often goes on a rampage when he's in an intense feud with a major name in the industry. From attacking Paul Heyman at SummerSlam 2022 in a match against Roman Reigns for both titles to putting Shawn Michaels in a kimura lock during his feud with Triple H, The Beast Incarnate doesn't hold back.

On the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the three-time Universal Champion crossed a line, in character, when he attacked Corey Graves, a retired star, and F5'd him twice in the middle of the ring. The commentator stepped in to save Michael Cole, and Graves hasn't taken a serious bump inside the ring in over a decade.

Medical officials rushed to the scene to close the segment. However, it'll be interesting to see whether this was done to bring Graves out of retirement or if it was done to get more heat on The Beast Incarnate ahead of his match against John Cena at Wrestlepalooza in Indiana.

