WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Roman Reigns' next opponent revealed, The Undertaker on his daughter to WWE, Update on Scarlett's absence (October 08, 2021)

Welcome to another edition of the WWE News and Rumor Round-up. We have a number of juicy stories from the biggest professional wrestling promotion in store for you today.

There's news on Roman Reigns' next opponent after Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker sharing his thoughts on his daughter pursuing a WWE career, and an update on Scarlett's absence. There's also a little nugget about which WWE Superstar Booker T would like to see dethrone Reigns.

With that being said, here is our WWE News and Rumor Roundup for October 08, 2021.

#5 Drew McIntyre will feud with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns after Brock Lesnar

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Drew McIntyre will be Roman Reigns' next opponent after Brock Lesnar. The Scottish Superstar was drafted to SmackDown since the Blue Brand was running out of fresh opponents for Reigns. This program is expected to start in December.

''McIntyre was moved over since Roman Reigns desperately needs a new opponent, and on paper right now there is essentially nobody else for him. Plus, McIntyre goes over with multiple losses at the end of his Raw run and presumably another to Big E, and then will become Reigns’ big contender probably around December,'' said Meltzer.

However, Meltzer also stated that Lesnar and Reigns would have an extended program. There's even a possibility of the Beast Incarnate briefly holding the Universal Championship to extend the feud and keep it spicy.

"Right now the plan is to get a lot more time out of Lesnar vs. Reigns than just the Saudi Arabia show, and from the rosters, they need to do that. McIntyre is there, but they also have to elevate other people,'' stated Meltzer.

Lesnar has wrestled Reigns on a number of occasions, but this storyline has a twist since Paul Heyman is in the Tribal Chief's corner.

