WWE News and Rumor Roundup - Veteran name will never return to full-time wrestling, AJ Styles finishing up? Brock Lesnar angry and more

We are back with another exciting edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup. A female veteran has ruled out a full-time wrestling return. Is AJ Styles wrapping up with the Stamford-based promotion amid TKO's budget cuts? We have an update on his future.

Meanwhile, a WCW veteran recalled the time Brock Lesnar went off on him. Continue reading as we dive into the top news and rumors of the day:

#4. Does Kelly Kelly have one more WWE run left in her?

Kelly Kelly, who has been inactive since competing in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble, has expressed her desire to return to WWE for one last run during a recent interview with The Wrestling Classic.

The former Divas Champion assured her fans that she would be back for a 'special little run,' also confirming that her days as a full-time wrestler are over.

"Not full-time. I would come back for a special little run or something. Like I’ve said, my dream is to have my kids watch me one day." [2:52-3:02]

Kelly Kelly wants to give her kids a glimpse of her wrestling career.

#3. Is AJ Styles done with WWE?

AJ Styles has been the subject of much discussion among wrestling fans, especially after he failed to punch his ticket to Money in the Bank. He and CM Punk lost to El Grande Americano in a Triple Threat Qualifying Match in the main event of RAW this past Monday.

The Phenomenal One's shocking loss has some fans wondering if he is on his way out of the Stamford-based promotion. PWInsider shut down the ongoing speculation of Styles finishing up with WWE, stating that he is scheduled to appear on Monday Night RAW regularly going forward.

#2. Brock Lesnar wanted to kill former WWE head writer

During a recent episode of Coach & Bro, Vince Russo took a trip down memory lane, recalling the time he rubbed Brock Lesnar the wrong way over a phone call intended to bring in The Beast's wife, Sable, into TNA.

"I wanted to bring Sable into TNA, so when I was in TNA, I called Sable. After my conversation with Sable, my phone rings immediately. It’s Kurt Angle. 'Vince, what did you do?' I’m like, 'Kurt, seriously, I have no idea what you’re talking about,''' he recalled.

Russo revealed that Lesnar allegedly wanted to kill him because the veteran writer didn't introduce himself on the call properly.

“'Vince, I just got off the phone with Brock Lesnar, and he wants to kill you.' What happened was, I called Sable, [and] a dude answered the phone; how am I supposed to know the dude is Brock Lesnar? I’d never met Brock Lesnar; I never had a conversation… it was Brock Lesnar. 'May I please speak to Sable?' He put Sable on the phone, then he calls Kurt, 'Who is this Vince Russo? I’m gonna kill him' because I didn’t introduce myself; I didn’t know it was Brock Lesnar, for crying out loud."

The Beast Incarnate is currently off WWE TV and awaiting legal clearance in connection with the ongoing Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon and the company.

#1. Kevin Owens provides an update on his condition

Kevin Owens has been facing an extended period on the sidelines due to a neck injury. However, he has been holding off on surgery.

Speaking to le10Sport, The Prizefighter explained why he has been delaying the process.

"I still haven’t had the surgery. There’s [sic] a lot of things to consider before the surgery. We’re kind of waiting to see how things progress naturally. There’s no doubt I need surgery, but before we do the surgery, we just have to see how much it can… Not recover, because it won’t recover, but slightly improve without surgery. Afterward, we can make a plan and decide what’s the best thing to do for surgery. But it’s a very slow process. You just have to have patience. I don’t usually have a lot of patience, but this time I have no choice."

Owens also addressed his in-ring future, casting doubt over wrestling again.

"It would be, not arrogant, but false to be able to tell you right now that I will absolutely return to the ring, that I will have other fights. I don’t know if that’s true."

KO has been advertised for the June 13 edition of WWE SmackDown. Is he going to make a one-off appearance? Fans should stay tuned for more updates.

