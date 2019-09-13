WWE News: Undertaker compares UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov to Ric Flair

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 145 // 13 Sep 2019, 09:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Undertaker

The Undertaker made an appearance at ESPN's College GameDay show a few days ago. The Deadman compared UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov to WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, referring to him as "The Man".

Taker's life outside the ring as of late

The past one year or so has seen The Undertaker doing a bunch of interesting things outside the squared circle. He was seen with AEW star Dustin Rhodes a while ago at a charity race. Additionally, The Phenom has his own Instagram account where he takes occasional jibes at WWE Superstars or puts up wholesome messages at other times, such as what happened a few days ago on Edge's post.

The Undertaker made a special entrance at the GameDay show, coming out to his signature music, completed with pyro and fog. You can check out a bunch of pictures from the appearance here.

Also read: Jim Ross says something was missing from Stone Cold segment on Raw

Taker compares Khabib to Flair, referring to him as "The Man"

It's not a secret that Flair is doing his best to get the moniker of "The Man" trademarked. WWE Superstar Becky Lynch has been calling herself "The Man" for a while now, and the gimmick helped her bag the main event of WrestleMania 35. Flair had popularized the quote "To be the man, you gotta beat the man" back in his heyday.

While discussing the main event of UFC 242, The Undertaker gave his thoughts on Nurmagomedov, who he compared to Flair. Taker slid in a reference from Flair's legendary quote too.

"If Poirier can stay at distance, stay on his feet, avoid that takedown he's a got a chance. Otherwise, Khabib is like Ric Flair; he's the man. Until you beat the man... he's an animal."

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!