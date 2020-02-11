WWE NXT: 5 reasons why Charlotte Flair was attacked on the show

Charlotte Flair was addressing her choices for WrestleMania last week on RAW when she was interrupted by the current NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley. Rhea gave an invitation to The Queen to visit the black and gold brand, and the 10-time women's champion graciously accepted the challenge only to receive an attack from the champion and the #1 contender for the NXT Women's Championship Bianca Belair.

It shocked the WWE Universe and raised a lot of questions as to why the champion and challenger decided to join hands to take down the former NXT Women's Champion. Flair is the winner of the Women's Royal Rumble and has the right to challenge the champion of her choice from any brand.

There has been a rumor that the winner of the Women's Royal Rumble may challenge the NXT Women's Champion this year and this attack seems to be leading us in that direction. However, the question remains, why did the two decide to join forces and attack the multi-time champion?

I try to list down the reasons and request you to chime in . So without further ado, let's get down to it.

#5 To state that NXT is United

NXT is United

Charlotte Flair came to NXT to speak with Rhea Ripley, but she interrupted Bianca Belair in the process, and also shooed her away during her confrontation with Rhea Ripley. This was almost like an insult to the Est. of NXT, which didn't go well with the champion and the challenger. They decided to join forces to show Charlotte that despite a difference of opinion, they stand united.

With both champion and challenger on the same side, disrespecting anyone on the NXT roster spelt doom for the Queen.

