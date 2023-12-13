We got a great episode of WWE NXT after Deadline with the start of the Men's Breakout Tournament.

Briggs, Jensen & Fallon Henley def. Meta-Four

Oba Femi def. Myles Borne

Dragon Lee def. Tyler Bate to retain the North American Championship

Dijak vs. Eddy Thorpe ended via referee stoppage

Riley Osborne def. Keanu Carver

Cora Jade & Blair Davenport def. Lyra Valkyria & Nikkita Lyons

We saw Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams enter the arena, and while Trick was stopped for an interview, Melo walked in alone. Roxanne Perez was also in a post-Deadline interview, while Meta-Four mocked Briggs, Jensen, and Fallon Henley.

Shortly after, we saw Carmelo Hayes on the floor backstage, and it looked like he had been attacked.

Cora Jade was in the ring to kick off NXT and addressed her four-month absence but didn't say why she was gone. Lyra Valkyria said that Jade hadn't changed in the last four months, but Lyra had made a 180 and become the champ.

Blair Davenport also came out and said that Lyra should be focused on her and not Jade. Nikkita Lyons joined them in the ring and was immediately attacked by Blair. A brawl broke out, and Lyra and Lyons came out on top.

WWE NXT Results (December 12, 2023): Briggs, Jensen & Fallon Henley vs. Meta-Four

Meta-Four attacked Briggs & Jensen before the match, while Fallon and Lash started things off in the ring. Henley got a stomp to Legend's back before Lash did a Matrix-esque dodge, but Henley got her with a kick to the face.

Tags were made before Briggs and Jensen isolated Dar in the ring before taking out Oro from the apron. Fallon got a big dive on Lash but was caught and tossed onto her tag partners.

Jakara Jackson distracted the ref before Dar and Mensah hit a big double-team move on Jensen. Fallon broke the pin before she and Legend went over the top rope.

Tiffany Stratton came out of nowhere and attacked Henley before they headed backstage, while Briggs took Dar out in the ring with a lariat and picked up the win.

Result: Briggs, Jensen & Fallon Henley def. Meta-Four

Grade: B

Melo was getting looked at by the medical team when Trick asked if he saw who attacked him. Hayes said he didn't, but he knew who it could be.

Melo refused to elaborate and said they had other things to focus on before NXT continued.

Next, on NXT, we were introduced to the Men’s Breakout Tournament competitors Trey Bearhill, Dion Lennox, Luca Crusifino, Tavion Heights, Keanu Carver, Riley Osborne, Myles Borne, and Oba Femi.

Lexis King attacked Bearhill with a steel chair on the ramp as we headed for the first match in the tournament.

Myles Borne vs. Oba Femi - Men’s Breakout Tournament on WWE NXT

Femi started strong and got a big tackle before Borne took out his leg and hit a big dropkick. Before Femi hit a big splash, Borne was sent into the corner before taking a powerslam for a near fall.

Femi went outside the ring, and Borne chased him before getting tripped up. Back in the ring, Femi got the pop-up powerbomb and picked up the win.

Result: Oba Femi def. Myles Borne

Grade: C

Lyra Valkyria and Nikkita Lyons were backstage, and they noticed that the picture of Lyra and Becky Lynch with the Women's Title had been replaced by Tatum Paxley's face on Lynch's body.

Dragon Lee (c) vs. Tyler Bate - North American Championship match on WWE NXT

Lee put out an open challenge, and Tyler Bate answered it. The two were on equal footing and countered each other's moves early on before taking each other down with double clotheslines.

Bate hit the airplane spin as the match went on and got a near fall. Lee's powerbomb was reversed, but the champ also managed to counter the Tyler Driver '97. Lee hit the Operation Dragon and picked up the win.

Result: Dragon Lee def. Tyler Bate to retain the North American Championship

Grade: B

Lexis King was backstage and told Ava he wanted to join the Men's Breakout Tournament. She let King know that he would be replacing Trey Bearhill.

Dijak vs. Eddy Thorpe on WWE NXT

Dijak attacked Thorpe during his entrance, and the two fought to the ring before the match started.

The two brawled into the corner, and Dijak hit a spear before the entire top rope came undone. We saw the side of Dijak's head busted open.

The 6ft 7in star beat Thorpe with the turnbuckle before the referees came in to stop the match.

Result: D.N.F

Grade: B-

Chase U was still struggling to pay their debts, and Reggie came in with a briefcase before saying he had a proposition for Andre Chase.

Keanu Carver vs. Riley Osborne - Men’s Breakout Tournament on WWE NXT

Osborne started strong but was taken down with a big lariat from Carver. The latter got a big slam for a near fall before Chase U's Riley Osborne returned with a leg lariat and a dropkick in the corner.

Osborne got another takedown, followed by a shooting star press, before picking up the easy win.

Result: Riley Osborne def. Keanu Carver

Grade: C

Drew Gulak and his goons walked up to Dragon Lee backstage, and Drew said that if Lee wanted to have an open challenge next week, they wanted in. Lee asked which one wanted to face him, but Drew said it would be a surprise.

Thea Hail looked like she had a crush on Riley Osborne, and Jacy Jayne pushed Hail into talking to her before Kiana James and Izzi Dame came in to mock her.

Blair Davenport & Cora Jade vs. Lyra Valkyria & Nikkita Lyons on WWE NXT

The women's champ was in control before Lyons was tagged in, and she tossed Davenport around the ring before she made the tag to Jade. Lyons was isolated in the corner, and Blair came back for a neckbreaker before we headed for a break.

Back on NXT, Tatum Paxley appeared in the crowd, distracting Valkyria before Lyons broke up a pin from Davenport. Blair took out Lyons before the champ went down with a knee strike. Jade got the pin on her first tag team match after 525 days since losing the tag titles to Toxic Attraction in July 2022.

Result: Blair Davenport & Cora Jade def. Lyra Valkyria & Nikkita Lyons

After the match, Paxley entered the ring and sent Lyons over the ropes before getting uncomfortably close to Valkyria.

Grade: B

Trick Williams was out next to celebrate his win at Deadline and compared himself to Steph Curry, Kobe, LeBron, and Michael Jordan. Ilja Dragunov said he was proud of Trick for winning the Iron Survivor match before adding that he suffered too much to give up the NXT Championship at New Year's Evil.

Carmelo interrupted them and said he had some business to take care of.

Melo accused Ilja of attacking him, and Dragunov refuted the claim before saying that Hayes was only pretending to be attacked.

The NXT Champ repeated that he had never attacked Melo before Hayes went on and tried to attack Ilja but took out Trick by accident. The crowd chanted 'Melo's Guilty' as NXT went off the air.

