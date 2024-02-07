We got a great episode of WWE NXT tonight with Carmelo Hayes revealing why he attacked Trick Williams at Vengeance Day while Dijak attacked the NXT Champion.

Axiom & Nathan Frazer def. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe

Lexis King def. Riley Osborne

Roxanne Perez def. Lola Vice

Meta Four def. Fallon Henley & Wren Sinclair

Ilja Dragunov def. Dijak

Expand Tweet

Carmelo Hayes kicked off the NXT after Vengeance Day, and we got loud boos from the crowd before Melo just walked away, saying, "Not yet."

Expand Tweet

After a recap of Sunday, The Wolf Dogs duo of Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin were in the ring to celebrate the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic win and called out The D'Angelo Family, saying that they were on the hunt for the tag titles.

Expand Tweet

WWE NXT Results (February 6, 2024): Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe

Expand Tweet

The Wolf Dogs were on commentary, and the match kicked off with Enofe and Axiom in the ring. Axiom got some big dropkicks before tagging Frazer in, who landed more kicks on Enofe and Blade.

After a break on NXT, Blade hit a powerbomb on Axiom before Edris came in with an elbow drop. Axiom hit a Spanish Fly before Frazer got the 450 splash on Enofe before Blade broke up the pin.

Expand Tweet

Frazer was sent outside the ring but came back and dropped Blade from the top rope. Axiom also dropped Edris before Frazer got the Phoenix Splash, followed by the Golden Ratio kick from Axiom before they got the win.

Result: Axiom & Nathan Frazer def. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe

Expand Tweet

After the match, The Wolf Dogs attacked Axiom and Frazer before tossing them outside the ring. The D'Angelo Family came out, The Wolf Dogs challenged them to a match the next week before Stacks, and Tony accepted it. Later on, Ava made the match official.

Grade: B

Ilja Dragunov was out next and said that Trick gave everything in their match on Sunday and earned the champ's respect and adoration.

He then called out Carmelo and called him a snake before asking to face him immediately.

Expand Tweet

Dijak came out instead and said that he should stop his obsession with Trick and Melo and focus on real challengers like him.

Ilja said that as the champion, it was his duty to teach Melo a lesson, but when he does face Dijak, he will give him the beating of his life.

Expand Tweet

A brawl broke out between the two as Dijak socked the champ in the nose before officials came out to stop them.

Backstage on NXT, Jacy Jayne was advising Thea Hail on her date with Riley Osborne and told her to play hard to get.

Von Wagner and Mr. Stone were talking when Stone's kids ran in and insisted that Wagner and Stone should form a tag team to face Meta Four. Stone was hesitant but eventually agreed to it before NXT moved on.

Lexis King vs. Riley Osborne on WWE NXT

King got a big headbutt before he was dropkicked out of the ring, and Riley hit a huge dive to the outside. We headed back to the ring, but Riley was thrown right back outside and crashed into the announcer's table.

Osborne returned with a big slam and got a near fall before heading up to the top rope. Riley was distracted as he tried to find Thea in the crowd, and King used the moment to drop him with a kick.

Lexis King hit the Coronation and picked up the big win.

Result: Lexis King def. Riley Osborne

Expand Tweet

Grade: B-

Expand Tweet

Carmelo was back out and said nobody wanted to hear his story. He said that he wasn't jealous of Trick and that he allowed him to be successful.

Melo added that he wanted to be the one to put Trick in his place since the latter stepped out of line by going after the NXT Title.

Expand Tweet

Melo said that they had an agreement: Trick sticks to the North American Title while Hayes goes for the NXT Championship.

Instead, Williams thought he could get away by trying to win the NXT Title, and Melo punished him.

Expand Tweet

We got Williams' entrance music, but no one came out as Melo laughed it off before admitting that he was the one who attacked Trick last year.

Hayes said that Trick was always meant to be his hype man, and that's all he would ever be before walking out.

Expand Tweet

Roxanne Perez vs. Lola Vice on WWE NXT

Perez got the first takedown, and Lola tried to flee the ring before Roxanne hit her with a big dive to the outside and dragged her back inside. The former NXT Women's champ was delivering a beatdown but was dropped in the corner before taking a hip attack from Vice.

Perez and Vice traded hold and pin attempts on the mat before Roxy was trapped in a sleeper hold. Perez lifted Vice with the hold locked on and dropped her in the corner before Lola countered the Pop Rox. Tatum Paxley distracted Vice before Roxanne got the Pop Rox and picked up the win.

Result: Roxanne Perez def. Lola Vice

Expand Tweet

Grade: B

Noam Dar and Meta Four accepted Wagner and Stone's challenge before Damon Kemp and his team came out to make fun of Dar for not defending the Heritage Cup.

Meta Four vs. Fallon Henley & Wren Sinclair on WWE NXT

Henley and Lash kicked off the match, and the latter was isolated in the ring but managed to power through and make the tag to Jackson. Sinclair was in and got caught in a submission hold from Jackson before trying for a rollup.

Tags were made, and Henley took out Legend before getting a near fall on Jackson. Sinclair tagged back in and took a big powerbomb from Legend before Meta Four picked up the win.

Result: Meta Four def. Fallon Henley & Wren Sinclair

Expand Tweet

Grade: C

Brooks Jensen was trying to talk to Josh Briggs backstage and said he was not ready to be a singles competitor.

Briggs yelled at him and shoved him back before telling him to grow up and grow some b*lls.

Expand Tweet

Ridge Holland was backstage talking to Ava and wanted to face Gallus in a handicap match. The Rock's daughter said it would be unfair and instead planned a Gauntlet-style match where Holland would face the Gallus members individually.

Ilja Dragunov vs. Dijak on WWE NXT

Expand Tweet

Both men came out swinging, and the champ got some big German Suplexes while Dijak kept hitting elbows to the face.

It looked like Dragunov hurt his nose again, but he still got knee strikes while holding his nose.

Expand Tweet

After a break, the two exchanged huge boots to the face before the champ dumped Dijak in the corner. The crowd chanted "Whoop That Trick" as Dijak got a massive chokeslam for a near fall.

Expand Tweet

Dijak got a springboard elbow but hurt himself on the way down before Joe Gacy showed up from under the ring and hit him with a boxing glove on the end of a stick.

Ilja hit the H Bomb off the distraction and picked up the win.

Expand Tweet

Result: Ilja Dragunov def. Dijak

Melo attacked Dragunov after the match and hit him with the NXT Title belt before posing with it as the show went off the air.

Expand Tweet

Grade: A

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE