WWE NXT kicked off with the tag team title match, and we got two more Iron Survivor qualifiers matches tonight. Wes Lee made his in-ring return tonight after quitting the show last month.

Tony D'Angelo & Stacks def. Chase University to become the new NXT Tag Team Championship

Lash Legend def. Roxanne Perez

Trick Williams def. Joe Coffey

Brawling Brutes def. Out the Mud

Gigi Dolin def. Arianna Grace

Baron Corbin def. Wes Lee

WWE NXT Results (November 14, 2023): Chase University (c) vs. Tony D'Angelo & Stacks - Tag Team Title match

Andre Chase and Stacks kicked off the match, and the champs were in control early on. Tony D was sent outside, and Stacks was dropped on the ropes before they turned it around and hit the champs with some big moves.

As the match went on, Duke Hudson was isolated in the ring but returned with a big pop-up slam before being knocked outside the ring with a dropkick from Stacks. Chase came in with a neckbreaker and dropped Stacks in the corner before getting a near fall.

Tony dropped Duke on the steel steps outside before hitting a big superplex on Chase in the ring. Chase returned with a big boot and sent Stacks out before hitting the Chase U stomp on Tony as many of the Chase U students were leaving the arena.

Chase was distracted with the students leaving, letting Tony get back with a neckbreaker and the Badda Bing Badda Boom finisher for the win.

Result: Tony D'Angelo & Stacks def. Chase University to become the new NXT Tag Team Championship

Grade: B+

Lita showed up in a video talking about her picks for the Iron Survivor match contestants. She picked Lash Legend and Roxanne Perez for this week's qualifiers, as well as Trick Williams and Joe Coffey.

Baron Corbin walked up to Dominik Mysterio backstage, and they made fun of Wes Lee together before NXT moved on.

The Supernova Sessions were back with Noam Dar and Meta Four, and Alpha Academy were the guests.

The two groups took shots at each other before Gable announced that he was going to take on Dar for the Heritage Cup and knocked Noam out with a headbutt.

Roxanne Perez vs. Lash Legend on WWE NXT

Legend was dropped outside early on before Meta Four tried to interfere and got ejected from ringside. Perez tried to get a rollup off the distraction, but Legend kicked out and hit a big powerslam.

Legend locked in a torture rack, but Perez turned it into a Guillotine before being driven into the corner. He missed a Spear in the corner before taking a big dive to the outside.

Jackson came back to distract the ref while Kiana James showed up and helped Perez down, allowing Legend to take her down with a big boot and a powerbomb for the win.

Result: Lash Legend def. Roxanne Perez

Grade: B

Xia Li had invited Lyra Valkyria to a tea ceremony and explained the ritual meant to honor her opponent.

The champ refused to drink the tea, and Li said she would show no remorse in their fight next week before the two parted ways.

Trick and Melo were backstage and said they had resolved their issues. Melo said that he would be at ringside for Trick's qualifier match, which was up next.

Dijak picked a fight with Bron Breakker backstage and said that he wanted to face him in the Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline.

Joe Coffey vs. Trick Williams on WWE NXT

Coffey was in control early on and sent Williams outside before kicking him in the spine. Trick was caught in a headlock but got out of it and tossed Coffey across the ring before getting a massive neckbreaker.

The two traded strikes in the ring before Joe went back to a submission hold. Trick came back with some uppercuts and a clothesline before Gallus interfered, and Melo tried to help, but it ended up working against Willaims.

Joe got a big uppercut in the corner, but Trick came back with the Flash knee and picked up the win.

Result: Trick Williams def. Joe Coffey

Grade: B

Ilja Dragunov and Wes Lee were backstage, and Lee told the champ to watch his back, implying that he might go after the NXT Title.

Baron Corbin and Lexis King had an exchange backstage, and Corbin congratulated King for something undisclosed.

Brawling Brutes vs. Out the Mud on WWE NXT

Butch was in control early on and went for the small joint manipulations on Price and stomped on his hand before he and Ridge went for the Beats of the Bodhran. Price came back with a big slam where he dropped Butch on top of Ridge.

Nima came in and took a knee strike and a Sunset Flip Bomb from Butch. Ridge came in and hit a moonsault to the outside before getting a powerbomb in the ring. The Brutes hit their double DDT finisher for the win.

Result: Brawling Brutes def. Out the Mud

Grade: B

Gigi Dolin vs. Arianna Grace on WWE NXT

As the match started, Dolin got some big moves, but Grace smacked Gigi's head on the mat before going for a headlock.

Gigi came back with strikes and a knee before getting a leg sweep for a near fall. Grace tried to pin Dolin with her feet on the ropes, but the ref caught her, and the distraction allowed Gigi to get in the finisher for the win.

Result: Gigi Dolin def. Arianna Grace

Grade: C

Reporters cornered Andre Chase, looking for comments about the tag title situation with Tony D before he got in a car with Jacy Jayne and fled the arena.

Wes Lee vs. Baron Corbin on WWE NXT

Lee unloaded on Corbin out of the gate but was overpowered fast. Corbin took a big kick but hit a brainbuster before missing a senton. Corbin was sent outside but caught Lee off a dive and hit a big spinning slam on the floor.

Corbin got a big clothesline before getting sog shots while Lee was on the mat. Lee came back with some big kicks, and it looked like Corbin hurt his shoulder before Dominik interfered and dragged Corbin out of the way of a dive.

Lee took out Dominik and returned to the ring, but the distraction allowed Corbin to hit the End of Days and pick up the win.

Result: Baron Corbin def. Wes Lee

Ilja Dragunov ran in after the match and went for the Torpedo Moscow, but Corbin turned it into the End of Days. Corbin fled the ring right after, and Ilja got on the mic to grant him a title match before NXT went off the air.

Grade: B+

