Ilja Dragunov kicked off WWE NXT and called out Carmelo Hayes.

Melo came out with some security guys and said that he despised the NXT Champ and that he wouldn't get into the ring with Dragunov until he saw a match contract.

Dragunov took some of the security guys out to prove a point as he and Melo stared each other down from across the arena.

Here are the full results from tonight's NXT:

Kiana James def. Kelani Jordan

The O.C. def. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade

Roxanne Perez def. Jakara Jackson

Dijak def. Luca Crusifino

Von Wagner def. Lexis King

Jaida Parker def. Gigi Dolin

Charlie Dempsey def. Noam Dar to become the new Heritage Cup Champion

WWE NXT Results (February 27, 2024): Kelani Jordan vs. Kiana James

Kiana was sent outside early on, and Izzi Dame tried to interfere before Jordan took them out with a springboard dive.

Back in the ring, James got a big spinebuster for a near-fall before Izzi Dame interfered and dropped Jordan on the apron. James took advantage of the distraction and hit the Dealbreaker for the win.

Result: Kiana James def. Kelani Jordan

Grade: C

The O.C. vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade on WWE NXT

Anderson and Blade kicked off the match, and Enofe was tagged in early for a double-team move before the duo went after Gallows. Anderson got some strikes and managed to isolate Blade before Gallows came in with a big boot.

The match went outside, and Blade was sent into the steel steps before The O.C. returned to the ring. Enofe took the Magic Killer in the ring before The O.C. picked up the win.

Result: The O.C. def. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade

Grade: B-

Chase U showed up after the match and said they wanted payback for last week's attack. They were about to head to the ring when Axiom and Nathan Frazer also showed up to attack The O.C.

LWO appeared shortly after, followed by the tag team champs Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin.

Oba Femi was backstage looking for his next victim when Ilja Dragunov showed up, and the two had a staredown.

Roxanne Perez vs. Jakara Jackson on WWE NXT

The match went outside early on, and Jackson got a big kick on the apron before Roxanne hit a big uppercut and a moonsault in the ring for a near fall. Perez tried for the Poprox, but Lash Legend interfered and broke it up before being sent backstage by the referee.

The two traded strikes to the face in the middle of the ring before Roxanne got the double knees and an uppercut in the corner. Perez hit a neckbreaker and locked in a crossface for the win.

Result: Roxanne Perez def. Jakara Jackson

Grade: B

Dijak vs. Luca Crusifino on WWE NXT

Crusifino sent Dijak into the corner and hit a cannonball before the latter got some big chops to the chest. Dijak hit a massive kick before Luca dodged a big slam but took a clothesline.

Dijak failed to get the chokeslam, with Luca countering with a belly-to-back suplex. Crusifino took a discus boot before Dijak hit Feast Your Eyes and picked up the win.

Result: Dijak def. Luca Crusafino

Joe Gacy showed up to the arena in the straitjacket before starting a brawl with Dijak. Crusifino was seen putting away a crowbar near the steel steps. Tony D'Angelo saw this from backstage and told Stacks to bring Luca to him.

Grade: B

NXT Women's Champ Lyra Valkyria showed up next and wished Shotzi a speedy recovery before saying she would get a rematch when she returned.

She then called Tatum Paxley to give her the surprise she promised her last week. They will team up for a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match against The Kabuki Warriors at NXT Roadblock.

The two were celebrating when they were interrupted by Ridge Holland. Holland was about to make his apology before the lights went out, and he was attacked by someone with a steel chair from behind.

The attacker turned out to be Shawn Spears, who left AEW recently.

Backstage on NXT, Brooks Jensen challenged Oba Femi to a title match, and the champ accepted the challenge.

Melo was backstage and said he would only enter the ring once Ava handed her a signed contract for an NXT Title match.

Von Wagner vs. Lexis King on WWE NXT

Von got some big moves early, but King got some shots to the knee before driving the injured knee into the ringpost. The match went outside, and Mr. Stone got involved before being shoved into the barricades in the middle of the fight.

Back in the ring, Von was caught in a hold, and Stone got on the apron before King went over to taunt him.

The distraction allowed Wagner to roll King up from behind and pick up the win.

Result: Von Wagner def. Lexis King

After the match, King attacked Von, and Stone tried to help but took the Coronation instead.

Grade: B-

Backstage on NXT, Ava and Dijak were arguing when Joe Gacy attacked the latter.

Gigi Dolin vs. Jaida Parker on WWE NXT

The match was underway when Arianna Grace showed up for some reason and told them to stop fighting before Dolin knocked her off the apron.

The distraction allowed Parker to get the running takedown and pick up the win.

Result: Jaida Parker def. Gigi Dolin

Grade: C

We got a strange cryptic promo before the main event.

Noam Dar (c) vs. Charlie Dempsey - Heritage Cup match on WWE NXT

Dempsey tried for some holds early on in round 1, and Dar managed to avoid most of the offense before a sudden cheap shot and backslide cover saw the champ getting pinned for the first point in the match.

Round 2 was relatively uneventful, with the champ trying to get his first point. Dempsey was trying to get another pin off an ankle lock as we headed to round 3. Dempsey almost got knocked out of an elbow before we headed to round 4, and Dar got his first point off the Nova Roller.

Heading into round 5, Mile Borne got on the apron but was taken out by Mensah before Gulak and Damon Kemp interfered, leading to Dempsey getting the pin off an underhook suplex.

Result: Charlie Dempsey def. Noam Dar to become the new Heritage Cup Champion

Grade: B+

Ilja Dragunov was out next with Ava and for the Roadblock match contract signing. Carmelo came out and said that he was ready to win back his NXT Title before Ilja noted that he found it appalling that Melo would do anything for the title.

Tony D'Angelo came out with Stack and Rizzo before heading to the ring.

Melo was not happy and threatened Tony with his security, but D'Angelo had apparently already paid them off, so the guys walked away instead.

Tony wanted an NXT Title match at Stand and Deliver and was willing to earn it.

Tony said he would face Melo in a No.1 Contender's Match instead of the NXT title match with Dragunov. Ava asked the champ, and he agreed before they made it official.

Melo attacked Tony, and Dragunov got taken down in the process. Hayes put Tony through the table and signed the contract before tossing it at Ilja. The show goes off the air.