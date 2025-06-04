WWE NXT Results: SHOCK return; heartbreaking split; Mariah May DEBUTS! (6/3/25)

Laredo Kid and Je'Von Evans kicked off WWE NXT and were interrupted by Ethan Page. Page said that Rey Fenix was stuck on a plane, and Page wanted to celebrate his victory instead of dealing with the two of them.

Sean Legacy came out and said that her was looking forward to "kicking Page's a**" before a new group called Vanity Project appeared to back Page up. The new group consisted of the duo Swipe Right and newcomer Jackson Drake. Things quickly devolved into a four-on-three brawl before NXT moved on.

WWE NXT Results (June 3, 2025):

DarkState def. Chase U

Myles Borne def. Charlie Dempsey

Tyra Mae Steele def. Arianna Grace

Dragon Lee, Je’Von Evans, Laredo Kid & Sean Legacy def. Ethan Page & the Vanity Project

Tricks Williams (c) def. Mike Santana to retain the TNA World Championship

WWE NXT Results: DarkState vs. Chase U

DarkState was dominating early on and sent Chase U outside. The match became a four-on-three as DarkState used its numbers advantage to isolate Kale Dixon in the ring.

Osiris Griffin hit double suplexes on Uriah and Kale before Dixon took the Triple Powerbomb and went down for the three count.

Result: DarkState def. Chase U

Grade: C

Sean Legacy, Laredo Kid, and Je'Von Evans were backstage and were eventually joined by Dragon Lee to even the numbers against Ethan Page and Vanity Project in their match tonight.

WWE NXT Results: Charlie Dempsey vs. Myles Borne

All four members of NQCC made their entrance together, making this the first time in recent history that two opponents made a joint entrance. Myles got some early pin attempts in round 1 before Dempsey tried for a submission hold. Myles turned it around and got his first pin of the match with mere seconds left on the clock.

Round 2 saw them trade submission holds, and as the clock counted down, Charlie got a cheap shot on his teammate. Round 3 kicked off with Myles back in control as he unloaded on Dempsey in the corner. Dempsey got a pin off a Regalplex as the match went on.

Dempsey went after Myles' injured ribs as the match went on, and the latter came back with a back body drop. After some back and forth, Myles got the final pin of the match off a dropkick and picked up the win.

Result: Myles Borne def. Charlie Dempsey

Grade: B

Backstage on NXT, Izzi Dame attacked Brooks Jensen with a steel chair. When Spears and Vance asked why she did that, Dame said that Jensen "wasn't fully bought into the Culling."

The group agreed with Dame, and the three walked off, leaving Jensen lying on the floor.

WWE NXT Results: Tyra Mae Steele vs. Arianna Grace

Grace was in control early on and got a big boot for a near fall before taunting Steele and slapping her in the face. The Olympic Gold Medalist came back with clotheslines and a big slam before getting the quick win off a German Suplex.

Result: Tyra Mae Steele def. Arianna Grace

Grade: D

Fatal Influence was out next, and Jacy Jayne called out the fans for not supporting her or believing she could win. Jayne was underappreciated for years and demanded respect as a champ.

Lainey Reid showed up and said that Jacy was the "most beatable champion of all time." Lola Vice and then Jordynne Grace showed up to stake their claim to a title shot as well.

Jaida Parker, Kelani Jordan, and Lash Legend were possibly afraid of being left out and showed up as well before things devolved into a free-for-all brawl.

The lights went out, and when they came back on, Mariah May showed up on the balcony. She made her claim to the NXT Women's Championship as well before the show moved on.

We learned that Ricky Saints was seriously injured after the stunner into the steel chair by Ethan Page. Page gloated about it backstage to his new teammates, Vanity Project, before we headed for the next match.

WWE NXT Results: Dragon Lee, Je’Von Evans, Laredo Kid & Sean Legacy vs. Ethan Page & the Vanity Project

Laredo and Dragon Lee isolated the newcomer Jackson Drake early on and got some big moves. Je'Von came in, got a big springboard move before Legacy was caught in the Vanity Project's corner.

Ethan came in and tried for the Ego's Edge, but Legacy countered it and sent all the heels to the floor before the babyfaces hit some big dives. Page came back with a big boot on Laredo before we headed for a break. Back on NXT, Evans got a superkick on Page before tags were made.

Dragon Lee took out Ricky Smokes of Vanity Project before Brad Baylor bailed his teammate out of a big move. The two teams took each other out with a big sequence of moves as the match went on. Lee got a big double stomp on Baylor before getting Operation Dragon for the win.

Result: Dragon Lee, Je’Von Evans, Laredo Kid & Sean Legacy def. Ethan Page & the Vanity Project

Grade: B+

Tatum Paxley was backstage on NXT, and Sol Ruca showed up with Zaria to offer help. Izzi Dame came in and said that Paxley should join the Culling since they purge their enemies.

Oba Femi and Jasper Troy were face to face backstage for the match contract signing, and we got some trash talk between the two.

Luca Crusifino was trying to earn Tony D'Angelo's trust back and booked a tag match against High Rise, but Tony wasn't happy about it.

WWE NXT Results: Trick Williams (c) vs. Mike Santana - TNA World Championship Match

Trick got some big moves early on, but Mike took him down with a big dropkick and turned things around. The champ hit some big chops before getting a headlock in. Trick unloaded on Mike on the mat before getting a big kick for a near fall.

Santana came back with Death Valley Driver and got a nearfall as the match went on. Trick took a huge stunner for another nearfall before Santana hit him with the cannonball in the corner.

Mike hit a 450 splash for yet another near fall before Trick fled the ring to dodge the spinning clothesline. Elijah was in the front row, and Trick taunted him before smashing his guitar. Elijah jumped the barricade but was stopped by the referee.

While the referee was distracted, KC Navarro dragged Santana out of the ring, and AJ Francis slammed him on the announce desk before tossing him back in the ring. Trick got the Trickshot knee in the ring and picked up the win.

Result: Trick Williams def. Mike Santana to retain the TNA World Championship

Grade: B+

Williams celebrated his win as the show went off the air.

