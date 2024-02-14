We got another great episode of WWE NXT with great matches and a hard-hitting main event.

Meta Four def. Mr. Stone & Von Wagner

Gallus vs. Ridge Holland ended in no-contest

Lola Vice def. Tatum Paxley

Jaida Parker def. Adriana Rizzo

Carmelo Hayes def. Joe Gacy

Kiana James def. Brinley Reece

The Wolfdogs def. The D'Angelo Family to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions!

Noam Dar and Oro Mensah relaxed backstage before NXT when Mr. Stone and Von Wagner attacked them before Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend chased them off.

The 'Sneak Attack' was successful, and Stone's kids even gave Lash and Jakara the wrong directions to find the duo before we headed for the night's first match.

WWE NXT Results (February 13, 2024): Meta Four vs. Mr. Stone & Von Wagner

Wagner and Mensah kicked off the match, and Von was in control early on before Stone was tagged in. Oro got some big hits in the corner and isolated Stone before Wagner saved him.

Stone went for a big dive, but Mensah dodged it before Von was tagged back in. Wagner hit a big knee before Legend and Jackson ran interference, allowing Mensah to step in with a chop block while Dar hit a big Rana and got the win.

Result: Meta Four def. Mr. Stone & Von Wagner

Grade: B

Chase U was back in business, and Adrianna Rizzo came in for some business with Jacy Jayne. The latter handed her an envelope before commenting on tonight's upcoming tag title match.

Gallus vs. Ridge Holland - Gauntlet Match on WWE NXT

Wolfgang was the first to face Ridge Holland and took some big lariats and chops before being taken down with a tackle. Ridge hit some stomps before Joe Coffey ran interference, and the match headed outside for a big. Back in the ring, Ridge hit the Northern Grit and picked up the first pin.

Wolfgang was eliminated

Mark Coffey was next and went after Ridge's legs before taking a crossbody and a big slam. Holland followed up with a lariat and a headbutt before getting a big suplex and a spinebuster.

Ridge was about to hit the Northern Grit, but Joe Coffey dragged his brother out of the ring to break it up. Ridge headed outside and attacked Gallus with a steel chair as the match ended with no contest.

Result: D.N.F

Grade: B+

Lexis King was making fun of Wagner and Stone backstage before Von told him to go away.

The No Quarter Catch Crew were backstage eyeing the Heritage Cup when Dar showed up to ensure it wasn't stolen again.

Lola Vice vs. Tatum Paxley on WWE NXT

Paxley got some big moves early on, including a big elbow drop, but Vice came back with some kicks and got an early near fall. Tatum was caught in a hold before Vice unloaded her in the corner.

Lyra Valkyria came out to assist and gave Paxley a pep talk before Vice hit her with the crescent kick. Paxley kicked out by getting her foot on the ropes but was caught in the sleeper hold before tapping out.

Result: Lola Vice def. Tatum Paxley

Grade: B-

Lyra Valkyria carried Paxley out after the loss and ensured she was okay before Shotzi walked in on them and challenged Lyra to a title match. The champ accepted it before Shotzi said that she was looking forward to walking into the Elimination Chamber as a champ.

Adriana Rizzo vs. Jaida Parker on WWE NXT

Parker was in control early on, and Rizzo returned with some strikes of her own. Parker got a big suplex and a stomp for a near fall before taking Rizzo out with a back elbow. Rizzo took a spinebuster before getting the pounce for the win.

Result: Jaida Parker def. Adriana Rizzo

Grade: C

Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker were backstage and wanted to secure the tag team championships tonight.

Carmelo Hayes vs. Joe Gacy on WWE NXT

Carmelo started strong, but Gacy returned with a big suplex and slowed things down. Melo hit a springboard lariat but was sent into the corner before taking a big senton on the mat for a near fall.

Gacy got a big headbutt and disappeared under the ring before coming out the other side. Melo tried to look for him under the ring, but Gacy hit a dive from inside the ring and took him out.

Gacy dodged Nothin' But Net before getting a big kick, but Melo countered the German Suplex. Melo hit a codebreaker before heading back up top and hitting Nothin' But Net for the win.

Result: Carmelo Hayes def. Joe Gacy

Dijak showed up after the match and attacked Gacy before putting a straitjacket on him. Gacy was laughing historically while his arms were tied up, and Dijak hit a big kick. The crowd chanted "Free Joe Gacy" before NXT moved on.

Grade: B

Roxanne Perez was furious about Shotzi getting a title match instead of him and punched Wren Sinclair backstage for speaking up.

Oba Femi was out next and said that Dragon Lee was a great warrior, but no one could dethrone him. Lexis King said he was the 'King' and claimed that Femi only won the title match because Lexis interfered.

Femi challenged him to a match before King attacked him next week but escaped before the champ could fight back.

Briggs and Jensen got into a backstage brawl thanks to the argument last week, and Ava came out. The Rock's daughter told them that if they wanted to fight, they should take it to the ring.

Kiana James vs. Brinley Reece on WWE NXT

James headed outside early on and distracted the referee before Izzi Dame came up and took Reece down with a lariat. Back in the ring, Reece was caught in a headlock before she managed to break out and hit a big cutter for a near fall. Kiana got the 401k slam off a counter before getting the easy win.

Result: Kiana James def. Brinley Reece

Grade: C

Roxanne walked into Ava's office backstage, and the latter booked a match with Perez and Sinclair for next week.

The D'Angelo Family (c) vs. The Wolf Dogs - WWE NXT Tag Team Championship match

Tony and Bron kicked off the match, and the latter was in control as the match began. Tags were made, and the champs isolated Baron before getting a big slam on Tony, but Stacks also came in with a big DDT. Bron returned and took down both champs before we headed for a break.

Back on NXT, Bron and Baron were sent outside before Tony tossed Stacks at them. Baron got the Deep Six on the Tony back inside, but Stacks broke up the pin. All four men headed outside before Bron got put through the announce desk.

Tony D'Angelo dragged Bron inside and tried for a pin, but Baron broke it up. Corbin got the End of Days on Stacks before Bron came in with the spear and picked up the win.

Result: The Wolf Dogs def. The D'Angelo Family to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions!

Grade: A

