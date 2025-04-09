WWE NXT Results: Top star nearly injured; former champ turns heel after return; Street Profits announcement (4/8/25)

We have another great episode of WWE NXT as we head into WrestleMania weekend. On tonight's NXT, Stephanie Vaquer was attacked by a former champ, and some big matches were set up for Stand & Deliver.

Ad

WWE NXT Results (April 8, 2025):

Jordynne Grace vs. Jaida Parker ended in a no-contest

Axiom & Nathan Frazier def. Swipe Right

Sol Ruca def. Jazmyn Nyx

The Culling def. Hank & Tank

Wes Lee def. Yoshiki Inamura

Izzi Dame def. Wren Sinclair

Darkstate def. Oba Femi, Trick Williams & Je'Von Evans

WWE NXT Results: Jordynne Grace vs. Jaida Parker

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Grace got an early takedown, and the match headed outside before Jaida drove her into the apron. Grace got a near fall off a running elbow back in the ring before missing the Alabama Slam on the apron. Jaida hit a modified Samoan Drop onto the ropes before getting a near fall off a blockbuster.

Jaida hit the big senton in the corner and got some strikes, but Grace managed to turn it around and hit a big slam. Parker dodged a dive but got slapped in the face by the former TNA star before countering a powerbomb. Parker looked like she was trying for a tombstone piledriver, but Grace reversed it and turned it into a hip toss.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grace got a big torture rack into a neckbreaker combo before trying for a modified sleeper hold. Jaida was sent outside, and Grace missed a big dive and fell to the floor off a big botch, barely avoiding an accident before Stephanie Vaquer, who was at ringside, got involved. The match was called off as a brawl broke out, and Vaquer attacked Jaida, taking down Grace.

Result: D.N.F

After the match, Grace and Parker attacked Vaquer before Giulia came out and made the save. Giulia helped Vaquer clear the ring but took the champ out with the Northern Lights Bomb before holding up the title belt.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grade: B+

WWE NXT Results: Axiom & Nathan Frazier vs. Swipe Right

Expand Tweet

Ad

Swipe Right made its in-ring debut in NXT and was sent outside early on before the champs hit big dives. Back in the ring, Ricky Smokes hit Axiom with a spear, and Brad Baylor came in with an X Factor for a near fall.

Frazer took a big DDT before Axiom sent Brad into Ricky. The champs came in with a superkick and set up the Avalanche Spanish Fly before getting the Golden Ratio Kick and The Phoenix Splash for the win.

Ad

Result: Axiom & Nathan Frazier def. Swipe Right

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grade: C

WWE NXT Results: Sol Ruca vs. Jazmyn Nyx

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nyx sent Ruca into the corner early on and unloaded with kicks before getting a big suplex and a submission hold.

Ruca came back with a big slam before Jacy Jayne distracted Zaria at ringside, and a distraction from Fallon from the apron allowed Jazmyn to hit the Nyx Kick. Nyx failed to get the pin before Ruca got the Soul Snatcher and picked up the win.

Result: Sol Ruca def. Jazmyn Nyx

Ad

Grade: B-

Giulia was on her way out of the arena and said, "Stand and Deliver... no friends... rematch," before walking out.

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE NXT Results: Hank & Tank vs. The Culling

Hank and Tank isolated Brooks early on and got some double-team moves before Vance got a cheap shot, allowing Jensen to come back with some big strikes. Vance took some strikes on the floor before he sent Tank into the barricades.

Back in the ring, The Culling got the Canadian Backbreaker/Meteora combo for the win.

Ad

Result: The Culling def. Hank & Tank

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grade: C

Ricky Saints was out next on NXT and celebrated his North American Championship win. He called out Ethan Page for ruining his special moment, asking him to settle the matter face-to-face.

Instead of Ethan, Lexis King walked out and said that he would love to take the belt off Saints.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Eddy Thorpe said that the North American Title was his birthright. Wes Lee also came out and said that he was also owed another North American Title reign. As the superstars argued, Ethan Page came in from behind and hit the Twisted Grin on the champ.

Expand Tweet

Ad

A brawl broke out, and the superstars headed outside before Lee hit a big dive and took them all out.

Backstage, Ava asked Stephanie Vaquer who she wanted to face at Stand & Deliver between Giulia, Jaida Parker, and Jordynne Grace. Vaquer said, 'All of them,' and walked out.

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE NXT Results: Yoshiki Inamura vs. Wes Lee

Expand Tweet

Ad

Inamura got his first singles match on NXT, and Lee made some big moves early on before getting caught off a dive. Lee took a spinning bodyslam before Inamura headed up top, but Tyson and Tyriek ran interference. Briggs took the duo down, but the distraction was enough to allow Lee to hit the Cardiac Kick for the win.

Result: Wes Lee def. Yoshiki Inamura

Grade: B-

WWE NXT Results: Izzi Dame vs. Wren Sinclair

Dame was in control early on, and Shawn Spears was not seen at ringside, but Vance and Jensen were there, along with all of NQCC.

Ad

Sinclair returned with some big clotheslines and countered a big slam into a crucifix pin for a near fall. Dame recovered and hit a big powerbomb before picking up the win.

Result: Izzi Dame def. Wren Sinclair

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grade: C

Ava was backstage with Fatal Influence, Meta Girls, and Roxanne Perez when she said she had an idea for a match at Stand & Deliver but didn't mention it.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors were backstage and asked Andre Chase to coach the duo. Chase was hesitant but agreed in the end.

Hank and Tank were disappointed, so The Street Profits came in to hype them up and tell them they set up a Tag Team Gauntlet match next week. The winner would face Fraxiom in a title match at Stand & Deliver.

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE NXT Results: Oba Femi, Trick Williams & Je'Von Evans vs. Darkstate

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lennox and Oba kicked off the match, and Darkstate outnumbered the champ in the ring right away, isolating him in the corner. Oba got a big slam and made the tag to Williams, who got a big neckbreaker on Cutler and locked in a hold on Shugars before getting some chops in the corner.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Je'Von tagged in and got a double stomp and a superkick before clearing the ring with dropkicks. Trick and Oba helped clear the ring before Osiris Griffin, the fourth member of Darkstate, stopped Evans from getting the dive. Evans got a big crossbody on Shugars as the match continued before Cutler took him down with a shot from the apron.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Evans was isolated in the corner and took a powerslam before getting the tag to Oba, who started tossing superstars around the ring. Trick took a big hit from Oba, which seemed to be an accident, but the two got into each other's faces and started a brawl. Trick and Oba took each other out of the ring, and Evans was alone as Shugars got the double-assisted powerbomb on him for the win.

Ad

Result: Darkstate def. Oba Femi, Trick Williams & Je'Von Evans

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grade: B+

Expand Tweet

Stacks appeared on the Titantron and challenged Darkstate to a parking lot brawl the next week before NXT went off the air.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jojo Jojo Nilanjan Das began writing for Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2015, a path he discovered through a friend. He is known for his live reporting, which gives fans an unbiased and accurate account of events as they happen.



With a Bachelor's in Mass Communication and Journalism, Jojo briefly worked as a research analyst and a graphic designer before starting at Sportskeeda. He remembers getting hooked on RAW and SmackDown in school in the early 2000s.



Jojo's favorite wrestler is Finn Balor, and he has interviewed WWE Superstar Becky Lynch. When he is not covering the live shows, he can be found updating himself about the latest technology, playing games, or practicing music. Know More