WWE Payback 2020 will take place just a week after this year's SummerSlam. Despite a slightly rushed buildup, the card for WWE Payback still looks quite exciting.

For most WWE fans, the Triple Threat Match for 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt's Universal Championship seems to be the most anticipated match on the WWE Payback card.

No Disqualification rules will be applicable for the Triple Threat Match, which means that there are multiple outcomes possible compared to a regular match. But in this particular case, the situation has become so combustible that the bout could most likely end up being quite unpredictable.

WWE has delivered some huge surprises in recent weeks, and the Triple Threat Match at Payback 2020 could be the ultimate surprise of them all.

Here are six Possible finishes for The Fiend vs Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman's Universal Championship Match at WWE Payback 2020.

#6: Braun Strowman wins back the Universal Championship at WWE Payback

Life is a journey. It brings you up. Gets you down. But it’s one hell of a ride!!! #WWEChronicle @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/UZ91Rrw0Aq — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) August 29, 2020

This outcome may be the least likely to occur compared to other clean finishes for this match.

In Triple Threat bouts, there is always a contender who is supposed to take the fall, and unfortunately, all signs point to Braun Strowman being that man in this case.

However, Strowman winning back the Universal Title he lost at SummerSlam is still a possibility, so it needs to be mentioned here.

The Fiend is a complex and intriguing character, but crowning him as the Universal Champion complicates matters for other top stars on SmackDown. So if a Fiend vs Reigns is set to go down after Payback, the feud certainly doesn't need the Universal Title to legitimize it.

While I sit here in pain from a war with my brother I reflect on how amazing today is. It’s been five years since I debuted. Where has the time gone? What amazing things I’ve experienced! Here’s to many more. Thank you to everyone that’s supported me along the way!!!! #Blessed — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) August 24, 2020

In that case, Strowman could win the gold at WWE Payback. After all, he is comparatively the weakest contender in this match, so this might be his last shot at the Universal Title for a while.