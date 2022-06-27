WWE RAW - 3 possible surprises - Vince McMahon repeats 2007 storyline; John Cena swerves fans with major challenge

John Cena is set to appear on this week's episode of WWE RAW, and as a result, fan anticipation is through the roof.

The 16-time world champion is returning to celebrate his 20th anniversary in WWE, and it's expected that Theory will challenge him. However, the wrestling world is never predictable. There might be a surprise for fans as to his plans for the future.

Also, Vince McMahon has been anything but predictable ever since the most recent controversies surfaced.

WWE fans may be in for a huge episode of RAW, and if the company pulls off a few swerves, it could be even bigger than imagined. With that being the case, let's take a look at a few surprises WWE might have in store for fans this week on the red brand.

It should be noted that these are possible surprises and none of them are necessarily confirmed or even rumored.

#3. Vince McMahon writes himself off TV in a surprising WWE RAW appearance

Over the last few weeks, news about Vince McMahon's involvement in a controversial affair has been making the rounds. WWE announced that they were investigating the incident. Later, news broke of him stepping back from the Chairman and CEO positions and was replaced by Stephanie McMahon.

However, that has not stopped Vince from making appearances during the shows. He appeared on SmackDown to send a weird message and made a surprise appearance during RAW to promote John Cena's upcoming appearance.

While he did not appear on last week's SmackDown, there's no reason to believe that he's done. Fans have been pondering as to the reason for his multiple appearances, while a few experts have criticized him.

He could use this week's WWE RAW, though, to write himself off TV publicly. Given that the investigation is in progress, it might be better if he is away from the company. He's currently heading the WWE creative team, and he might feel that using the scandal to create a storyline might be a good idea.

One way he could do this is by writing himself off WWE television. While McMahon has technically been "killed" in a storyline previously in 2007, that story had to be canceled due to the Chris Benoit tragedy. Vince might repeat the story in 2022. It would help book an interesting storyline - something WWE has been missing for a while.

Whether he does it or not remains to be seen.

#2. Becky Lynch attacks Adam Pearce

#WWERAW Anyone notice how Asuka grabbed Becky Lynch's arm after she beat her, to say thank you

Becky Lynch has been losing for a long time on WWE RAW. She has been in the worst form of her life. With the exception of a win over Asuka, she's not won a single televised match since the build-up to WrestleMania 38.

Big Time Becks has been trying and failing to qualify for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Given that she asked for a chance and was made to wrestle twice in the same night by Adam Pearce, she might hold a grudge against him.

Lynch snapping and attacking the WWE RAW authority figure might be a real danger this week. While this might hand her a suspension, it would further the storyline of her decline and allow her to come back with a fresh perspective.

#1. John Cena issues a challenge for a WWE SummerSlam match

John Cena is set to appear on WWE RAW to celebrate his 20th anniversary with the company. While rumors about a possible feud with Theory are extremely popular, there's still another possibility.

Roman Reigns was attacked by Lesnar recently, setting up a Last Man Standing Match at SummerSlam. Lesnar and Reigns have both wrestled several times in the past, including earlier this year at WrestleMania 38.

Cena has also wrestled both these stars several times. However, the star might have one last goal that he's looking towards. Cena is tied with Ric Flair at 16 world championships. Should he win another, he will break The Nature Boy's record.

It's entirely possible that on a day celebrating 20 years in the business, he might set his eyes on the one record that's eluded him. Cena could use his WWE RAW appearance to challenge Lesnar and Reigns at SummerSlam to make the match a Triple Threat.

Given that fans are underwhelmed at the current SummerSlam match, this might be the best outcome for everyone.

