WWE RAW: 5 big backstage rumors that could have a major impact - heartbreaking news for Superstar's future, major push, Lynch plans (23rd December)

This week's RAW looks to be another exciting edition of the red brand. With the feud between Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio picking pace, could Rollins become the next US Champion?

Let us take a look at 5 interesting backstage rumors that could have a major impact on Monday Night Raw. From bad news for an injured Superstar to a big possible return, let us take a look at these possibilities:

#5 EC3 not returning soon

EC3's WWE career has fallen flat so far and the former Impact Wrestling World Champion just can't seem to catch a break. It was reported by WON, that the reason behind the Superstar who calls himself the part of the top 1% being absent from WWE recently, was a concussion suffered by him.

Fightful (via Cagesideseats) has now reported that his concussion may be worse than anything he has previously sustained:

EC3 has been sidelined with a concussion Fightful was told is “worse than some he’d sustained previously”. There’s no target for his return, but he is recovering.

The Observer had reported that EC3 has been out with injury after he suffered a concussion at the end of Septemeber. Even though the he may be out due to a concussion as of now, he was not being used much before he got injured.

EC3 was last seen competing against Rusev on the 23rd September edition of Monday Night RAW. While EC3 wasn't an active member of the RAW roster since the brand split, he was used sporadically as an enhancement talent now and then before getting injured.

The former NXT Superstar had also tweeted out a video of him addressing the rumors regarding his injury, but it was merely a prank as EC3 ended up talking about something entirely irrelevant to his career and WWE.

The 36-year-old has constantly displayed his displeasure with the way he has been booked on the main roster on social media, and we can only hope that he gets the push he has long deserved whenever he can make his return to RAW.

