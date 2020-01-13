WWE RAW: 5 big backstage rumors that could have a major impact - Superstar to eliminate Lesnar at Royal Rumble revealed, 3-time World Champion to retire soon (13th January)

Lesnar

With the Royal Rumble just a few weeks away, this week's episode of Monday Night RAW is sure to be a great one. Not only will we get to see the fallout from last week's angle revolving around Rusev, Lashley, and Lana; but a 'fist-fight' has also been advertised on RAW featuring Seth Rollins, AOP against Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, and Big Show.

It was also revealed last week that Lesnar will enter the Royal Rumble this year. So if you are wondering who will eliminate The Beast from the Rumble, we might have the answer in store for you.

Let us take a look at 5 big rumors to know before RAW:

#5 Who will eliminate Lesnar at Royal Rumble?

Brock Lesnar

Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar made a groundbreaking announcement on RAW last week, revealing that the WWE Champion will take part in this year's Royal Rumble. Not only that, the former Universal Champion will be entering first in the Rumble.

This led to speculation that whoever will eliminate The Beast from the match will be the one to face him at WrestleMania 36. While speaking on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, SportsKeeda's Tom Colohue stated that it will most likely be Cain Velasquez who will eliminate Lesnar.

What’s most likely to happen that it’s going to be Cain Velasquez. But we are where we are with that one. I have mentioned in a previous report for Sportskeeda that the initial plan was for the Royal Rumble to feature another Cain Velasquez match or at least, Cain Velasquez would still be competing with Lesnar at some point. There was a little bit of loss of faith in Velasquez, so that could be at play here.

While Velasquez being a surprise entry into the Rumble is more likely to happen, there is still a chance that the former UFC Champion comes out on RAW this week to enter himself into the 30-man Royal Rumble match.

