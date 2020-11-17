From Bray Wyatt wrestling on a rare occasion to Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton's high-stakes main event, this week's edition of WWE RAW featured many contrasting moments.

The last episode of RAW before Survivor Series was an excellent show, which got progressively better as time flew by this week. Surely, an episode from the Red brand doesn't come by without a set of mistakes, but this week's show was good enough to get one excited for the 2020 edition of Survivor Series.

It should also be mentioned that the Red brand didn't rely on the brand invasion trope while building up to the upcoming pay-per-view, not even once.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE RAW (November 16, 2020).

#5: New Day retained their WWE RAW tag team titles against The Hurt Business

Out of the two title matches announced for this episode, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Business went on first.

The winner, of course, would get the opportunity to face WWE SmackDown's Tag Team Champions (Street Profits) at Survivor Series. The outcome of the contest may have been predictable because Street Profits and The New Day have already established a storyline on the road to Survivor Series.

The only buildup to Survivor Series as far as MVP's faction is considered has been regarding Bobby Lashley's clash against the WWE Intercontinental Champion, Sami Zayn.

While Kinsgton and Woods got the better of Alexander and Benjamin this week, The Hurt Business may be out for revenge after the Survivor Series pay-per-view concludes this Sunday.

Congrats New Day see you Sunday fam #WWERaw — Angelo Dawkins (@AngeloDawkins) November 17, 2020

Meanwhile, The New Day and Street Profits are pretty much two of the most dominant babyface tag teams on both brands, so it will be interesting to see which team is currently better out of the two in their upcoming match.